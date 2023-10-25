A case of love jihad with a Hindu girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has come to light where a Muslim man named Haroon adopted a Hindu identity to exploit her. He tricked the victim into falling into a relationship with him and raped her. The accused, who is a resident of Narheda, has been taken into custody following a complaint by her. The police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

According to reports, the incident transpired at the Lohianagar police station area of Meerut. The girl stated in the police complaint that she met with the perpetrator through social media. He introduced himself as a Hindu and befriended her. Afterwards, he regularly attempted to foster closer relationships by messaging her online and their frequent conversations developed into friendship.

The girl said, “He reached out to me on social media after changing his name following which we both became friends. During this time he trapped me into a romantic relationship with him and sexually violated me.” However, she learned about the truth after some time and protested. She revealed, “He then threatened and blackmailed me.” She grew tired of the torture and reported him to the authorities.

A case was lodged immediately as the matter was bipartisan. The culprit was arrested, however, he alleged that the issue was not of love jihad but merely a transaction dispute between him and the complainant. Later, cops conducted a medical examination of the girl and recorded her statement. She was also brought before the court and her testimony was noted down there as well.