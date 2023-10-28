On 20th October, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said that Muslims are “number 1” when comes to crimes like robbery, rape, murder, eve teasing and also on top in going to jail. The businessman-politician-cleric blamed the lack of education among Muslims for the high rate of crimes among them.

Speaking at an event in the Dalgoma Anchalik College, a private college in Assam’s Goalpara district, the AIUDF chief said, “Crimes like robbery, dacoity, rape, loot we are No.1 in all. We are also No.1 in going to jail. Our children find no time to go to schools and colleges, but find enough time to gamble, to cheat others. For all such wrong things ask who’s involved? It’s Muslims…and that’s sad.”

Badruddin Ajmal further lamented over the fact that Muslims form the majority in jails saying that while others are reaching the moon, Muslims are doing PhD on how to go to jail.

“People are going to the moon and the sun, and we are doing a PhD on how to go to jail. Walk into a police station and you would know who’s in absolute majority — Abdur Rahman, Abdur Rahim, Abdul Majid, Badruddin, Sirajuddin, Fakruddin. Isn’t it a sad thing?” the AIUDF chief said highlighting the high criminal tendency among Muslims.

Notably, according to an NCRB report published last year, around 60 percent of convicts and 49 percent of undertrails in Assam were Muslims.

Maulana Badruddin Ajmal further slammed the Muslim youths for keeping a “bad eye” on girls and women saying that Muslims have deviated towards a wrong path. He claimed that only education can fix this.

“Why do you gaze at women in public? Do you not have a ‘Ma-Boin’ (mother-sister) in your own family? Girls are not safe on the streets because of our youths. This is not taught by Islam. There is only one path to our development and that is education, and only education. Once upon a time, we were No. 1 in the world when it came to education, it’s not anymore the same,” the AIUDF chief asserted at the gathering of Dalgoma Anchalik College alumna.

“Love doesn’t seem nice when your stomach and pockets are empty.” “How long can a starving man love?” Ajmal continued, adding that the blood of Muslim youths boils after seeing girls from other families.

He also accused Muslim politicians of deceiving the Muslim community and not doing anything to promote education in the community.

“Many Muslims have become leaders in the past by deceiving the people of their community. They did nothing to impart education to Muslims. On the contrary, they made #Muslims slaves and did politics,” Ajmal said.

Meanwhile, the AIUDF supremo’s remarks have sparked a controversy with many Muslim leaders raising objections to Badruddin Ajmal’s assertions pertaining to the Muslim community.

In response to Badruddin Ajmal’s comments, Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly said that “if any AIUDF MLA brought about such issues in the Assembly, his party will reply appropriately.”

Ajmal, according to Saikia, has a history of making controversial statements as he said, “AIUDF Chief is known for saying controversial things. It’s nothing new.”

On the other hand, BJP leader and minister Pijush Hazarika agreed with Ajmal, saying that the BJP has been saying that the crime rate is increasing among Muslims in the state and it is a matter of concern. ‘I am happy that some Muslim leaders started introspection on the matter, crime rate should go down among Muslims’, the minister said.

Amidst criticism from various quarters, Badruddin Ajmal maintains that crime rates among #Muslims are quite high and that the majority of convicts in any jail are from the Muslim community. Ajmal stated on Thursday that he said “nothing wrong.”

Talking to the media, he said, ‘Go to jails, you will see that most inmates are from our community’. He also added that when vehicles run on roads in Muslim areas, girls whistle at them. Ajmal said that this is due to the fact that their parents are uneducated and they are not getting proper education. He said that when he visits Muslims areas, girls whistle at his vehicles, but this does not happen in Hindu areas.