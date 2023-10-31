On Tuesday, 31st October, Republican candidate for president of the United States, Vivek Ramaswamy took to X to share his views about the transgender movement and the politics around gender identity, which has caused chaos in many Western countries and is currently gaining traction in India.

“Gay movement: the sex you’re attracted to is hardwired at birth, even though there’s no gay gene. Trans movement: your sex is entirely fluid, even though there is a definitive sex chromosome. LGBT movement: you must believe both of those things at once, or else you’re a bigot,” Ramaswamy posted sharing his views around the hype on the pride movement.

Gay movement: the sex you’re attracted to is hardwired at birth, even though there’s no gay gene.



Trans movement: your sex is entirely fluid, even though there is a definitive sex chromosome.



LGBT movement: you must believe both of those things at once, or else you’re a bigot. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 31, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican candidate for president of the United States exposed the contradictions in the convoluted concepts that LGBTQ activists support while criticising the hypocrisy of the LGBTQ rights movement. He clarified how, despite the lack of a gay gene, this movement assumes that sexual orientation is intrinsic from birth. Likewise, these LGBTQ+ advocates contend that although there is a specific sex chromosome, sex is completely fluid throughout your life.

He went on to say that anybody who voices criticism of this movement is promptly suppressed and labelled a bigot.

Notably, Vivek Ramaswamy has previously criticized the LGBTQ movement, which is rapidly gaining traction across the globe. In a post published in June, he called the trans community a “cult” and stated that “transgenderism is most often a mental health disorder & should be treated accordingly.” He clarified further that, contrary to what leftists think, he is not a “transphobic,” but he strongly believes these so-called LBBTQ proponents shouldn’t impose their ideas on other people.

I’m an unapologetic American nationalist & my top objective as U.S. President is to revive civic pride in America.



Earlier today on @ThisWeekABC, I said that as U.S. President I would not implement a categorical ban on trans people in the military (though I do support a… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) June 5, 2023

He echoed similar views during an appearance on NBC’s Meet The Press held in May this year. Asserting how the LGBTQ+ movement is devoid of any logic, Ramaswamy said, “Here’s my deal with this LGBTQIA+, especially the trans cult. Dress how you want, behave how you want as an adult, live your life freely, but leave our kids alone and do not demand that we change our language or the way we live our lives. We can all live peaceably that way.”

“In the name of rights, what they’ve actually done is created a new culture of oppression in the opposite direction, imposing that on kids,” Ramaswamy added.

The Republican candidate for president of the United States further went on to defend his belief that gender is not fluid and that there are only two genders, male and female.

Republican candidate for president of the United States Vivek Ramaswamy

For the uninitiated, Vivek Ramaswamy is an Indian American billionaire campaigning for the US President. Currently, Ramaswamy stands out as the youngest major Republican presidential contender. He hails from Ohio and holds a biology degree from Harvard University and a Yale Law School diploma.

In his speeches, he has taken an anti-war, anti-immigrant, anti-wokeism, and delinking Russia-China alliance stance.

Ramaswamy has created a storm in US political circles. Within a short span, his popularity has swelled considerably, and is now at a joint second position in the race of Republican Presidential candidates, as revealed by recent polls.

In August a new National poll revealed that he is at a tied-second spot with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the GOP primary contest. Both of them garnered the support of 10 per cent of the votes polled in the survey. However, both leaders are trailing significantly behind former US President Donald Trump. As per the survey, Trump has been maintaining an unassailable voter margin of 46 per cent.

Recently, he gained an influential supporter in the form of Elon Musk who hailed him as a “very promising candidate.”