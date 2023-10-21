Saturday, October 21, 2023
‘Hamas is not a terror outfit, they are fighting for Muslims’: SP leader Sumaiya Rana justifies Hamas terror attacks against Israel

While speaking to News18, Rana claimed that Hamas is not a terrorist group, rather they are fighting to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque. She asserted that there is a conspiracy against Muslims and Islam in calling Hamas a terror organisation.

SP leader Sumaiya Rana claims Hamas did nothing wrong in killing Israeli people (Image via Siasat)
On Friday (20th October), the national spokesperson of Samajwadi Party and poet Munawar Rana’s daughter Sumaiya Rana justified Palestinian terrorist group Hamas’s attacks on Israel which resulted in the death of over 1300 civilians. While speaking to News18, Rana claimed that Hamas is not a terrorist group, rather they are fighting to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque. She asserted that there is a conspiracy against Muslims and Islam in calling Hamas a terror organisation.

“Everyone can see Hamas’s attack on Israel but no one is noticing the internal damage inflicted on Palestine,” Sumaiya Rana said while justifying Hamas’s onslaught. She added that lakhs of Palestinians have been killed over the last ten years by Israel.

She further expressed her apprehension that the Israel-Hamas war may transition into a third-world war since several countries are getting involved in it.

When asked about Hamas’s decision to attack innocent Israeli civilians, Sumaiya Rana asserted that Hamas’s attacks on Israeli people are due to the ongoing conflict pertaining to the land as well as ‘atrocities’ on Palestinians over the last decade. The Samajwadi Party leader went on to say that Hamas’s ‘reaction’ “is still not up to the level” and that Hamas will not back off.

“They [Hamas terrorists] have understood that they have been given this life only to defend Al-Aqsa mosque and that is why they have dedicated their lives for this only,” Rana said.

She further demonised the Israeli people labelling them as the most “cruel” community. The Hamas sympathiser went on to claim that Palestine is paying the price of giving refuge to the Jews. Sumaiya Rana added that the animosity between Jews and Muslims has been ongoing since the times of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

“They [Israelis] are inflicting atrocities on the followers of Islam and this conflict will never be resolved with dialogue. It will be resolved only when one of the sides dominates the other,” Rana asserted.

She further pushed Hamas’s narrative that Israel had attacked the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza which allegedly killed over 500 people. This comes even as multiple evidence suggest that Israel was not behind the attack.

Despite being repeatedly questioned about Hamas’s killing of innocent Israelis in a brutal attack launched on 7th October, Rana downplayed Hamas’s offensive claiming that Israel has already been attacking Palestine.

