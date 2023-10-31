On Monday (30th October), United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dismissed an MP from his government after he advocated for a “permanent ceasefire” in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel on 7th October.

In a letter to the Prime Minister last week, Conservative MP Paul Bristow, who worked as Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan’s legislative private secretary, advocated for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

On 26th October, Bristow stated that a “permanent ceasefire” in Gaza would save lives and allow supplies to reach those in need. The UK government, on the other hand, has traditionally endorsed the concept of “humanitarian pauses” but not requests for a total ceasefire.

“My constituents and I are deeply grieved by the heart-breaking and devastating humanitarian crisis now unfolding in Gaza. Thousands have been killed and more than one million are now displaced,” the letter read.

#BREAKING: UK PM Rishi Sunak fires Conservative MP Paul Bristow from his government post after he called for a ceasefire in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/y9rsEUiZHx — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 30, 2023

The now-former government adviser additionally cautioned against “collective punishment” of Gaza residents “for the crimes of Hamas.” Bristow, the Conservative MP for Peterborough, is one of the handful of Conservative MPs who have called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In the letter, Bristow also stated that some of his people have been “directly affected” by the ongoing war. “It is difficult to understand how this makes Israel more secure or indeed makes anything better,” said the member of parliament for the Tories.

The UK government, along with several other Western countries, has frequently said that Israel has the right to self-defense.

Earlier this month, the UK Prime Minister visited Israel and met with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, to express his country’s support at its “darkest hour” in its ongoing conflict with the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

Sunak also offered millions of dollars in humanitarian help to Gaza people during his speech to parliament last week.

The Tory MP also stated that ordinary Palestinians must not face unified punishment for Hamas’s crimes. “I shall reiterate at every opportunity that ordinary people are not Hamas, and every innocent life in Gaza is precious. We must do everything we can to preserve life,” Bristow concluded.

The Downing Street Spokesperson confirmed the development and said that the Tory MP from Peterborough has been asked to leave his post in government. “This is due to his comments that were not consistent with the principles of collective responsibility,” he was quoted as saying.

In this context, collective responsibility refers to the rule that all public servants are expected to openly support government policy, regardless of their personal opinions about it.