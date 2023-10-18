Hundreds of Lebanese demonstrators, extending support to the terrorist organization Hamas and raising Palestinian flags, attacked the US embassy in Beirut on Tuesday (17th October) evening.

The development came soon after a major blast at a Gaza City hospital, which is said to have claimed several lives. According to the reports, the police had to use tear gas to clear away the terrorist supporters who had assembled outside the embassy.

US President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit the US embassy in Beirut to demonstrate his backing for the Jewish state in its fight against Hamas.

People are attacking the US EMBASSY in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/fLdtEHwuK7 — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) October 17, 2023

On social media, one demonstrator was filmed mounting a barbed-wire fence encircling the facility in order to plant a Palestinian flag on the embassy’s flagpole. He was applauded by other Hamas supporters. Some of them also gathered outside the French embassy in Beirut.

The simultaneous protests came only hours after the Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah called for “a day of unprecedented anger” in Beirut in response to the bombing at the Gaza medical centre.

Some visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media. The said pictures show protesters sitting outside the US Embassy gate as fire escalates behind the gates.

Image- The New York Times

The Hamas terror supporters were also seen showcasing victory signs as the fire raged behind the security gate of the US embassy. This occurred post-clashes with security forces during a demonstration in support of the terrorist group Hamas.

Several other protesters also raised placards that read, “Israel is not a nation but a criminal and a terrorist organization. #FreePalestine.” It is important to note that Hamas is a designated terrorist organization from Palestine, which first launched a brutal attack on Israel.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry has accused Israel of orchestrating the hospital explosion. The Israel Defence Forces has rubbished the claims and informed that a failed Hamas rocket was responsible for the devastation.

Protesters raising placards outside the French Embassy (Al Jazeera)

The strike marks the most devastating single incident in Israel’s conflict with the terrorist organization Hamas, which erupted after the latter invaded the Jewish state on October 7 and massacred at least 1,400 people.

Meanwhile, Biden’s journey to Tel Aviv was supposed to include a visit to Amman, Jordan, but the Jordanian government seems to have cancelled the same due to the Gaza City attack.

“After consulting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and in light of the days of mourning announced by President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, President Biden will postpone his travel to Jordan and the planned meeting with these two leaders and President Sisi of Egypt,” the White House said in a statement.

“The president sent his deepest condolences for the innocent lives lost in the hospital explosion in Gaza and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. He looks forward to consulting in person with these leaders soon, and agreed to remain regularly and directly engaged with each of them over the coming days,” it added.

Updating about the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli military said on 16th October (Monday) that it has notified the families of 199 people so far that their loved ones are among those who have been held hostages in the Gaza Strip after they were abducted by Hamas terrorists during the 7th October surprise attack.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry claimed that Hamas ‘potentially’ was ready to release the nearly 200 Israeli and other foreign nationals it has held hostage if Israel stops airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, the Times of Israel reported. However, the terrorist group, Hamas hasn’t acknowledged making such an offer.