Hours after Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas unleashed its terror on Israel, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv issued an important advisory on Saturday (7th October) for all Indian nationals currently in the Jewish nation.

“In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,”it said.

The Indian embassy in Israel further emphasised, “Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en) or their preparedness brochure.”

October 7, 2023

It also urged Indian nationals to reach out at +97 235 226 748 or [email protected] in case of any emergency. “The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance,” it further assured.

Israel under attack from Hamas

On Saturday (7th October), Hamas launched 5,000 rockets at residential areas of Israel along with a ground assault. A group of 40-50 terrorists are said to have infiltrated the Israeli town of Sderot.

Around 4 people have died in these attacks while reports claim that the terrorists have held several Israeli citizens hostage. In some videos doing rounds on the internet, uniformed terrorists in vehicles are seen parading naked bodies of Israeli citizens on the streets and raising religious and provocative sloganeering.

At least four individuals have lost their lives while more than 15 people have suffered injuries in this attack in the Israeli town of Sderot. This has prompted Israel to declare a ‘state of war‘ and PM Benjamin Netanyahu to convene an emergency meeting. Israeli security forces have asserted that Hamas has made a grave mistake and terrorists will have to pay a heavy price for this attack.

In a statement, the IDF said, “Hamas… which is behind this attack, will bear the results and responsibility for the events. Hamas carried out a combined operation that included firing rockets and a terrorist infiltration into the territory of the State of Israel.”