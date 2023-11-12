On Sunday (12th November), Delhi environment minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai appealed to the people of Delhi not to burst crackers on Diwali. He asserted that people should avoid bursting crackers on the Hindu festival as it would make it difficult for everyone to breathe.

“It is true that everyone is speculating about how many crackers will be burst tonight and what will be the condition of pollution in Delhi tomorrow. I appeal to people of Delhi and nearby areas of Delhi, Diwali is a festival of diyas, celebrate Diwali in a grand manner by lighting diyas but don’t burst crackers and make it difficult for people to breath because the festival is to spread happiness…”

The AAP minister schooling Hindus on how to celebrate their festivals and insinuating that it is the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali that make it difficult for the people to breathe forgot that Delhi’s air quality has perpetually been severe for several weeks since the “season” of stubble burning arrived.

Taking to X earlier in the day, Gopal Rai posted Diwali greetings, however, the minister also urged people to take a ‘pledge’ not to burst firecrackers. “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on Diwali. May this festival bring happiness, prosperity and happiness in your life. Diwali is the festival of lights, let’s take a pledge this Diwali to burn lamps and not crackers,” Rai posted.

Last week, Minister Gopal Rai said that BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles coming from Uttar Pradesh have been contributing to the deterioration of the air quality index in the national capital. Rai’s statement came after Anand Vihar’s AQI touched 999 making it extremely hazardous.

Blaming Uttar Pradesh for the pollution in Delhi, Gopal Rai said, “Delhi government has been trying its best to curb the air pollution. Anand Vihar has the highest AQI. I came here and found out that all buses are BS3 and BS4 coming from Uttar Pradesh. I appeal to Yogiji to not send these vehicles to Delhi. Electric buses and CNG vehicles ply in Delhi. Bus depot manager and traffic staff have also been careless to allow these banned vehicles inside Delhi.”

Other than blaming the neighbouring BJP-ruled state, Gopal Rai recently claimed that the incidents of stubble burning in AAP-ruled Punjab are halved and the smoke from the stubble burning in Punjab has no impact on the air pollution in Delhi. The AAP minister further claimed that wind is not carrying smoke from Punjab to Delhi. Still, he claimed smoke from stubble burning in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh was reaching Delhi, responsible for the national capital’s poor air quality index.