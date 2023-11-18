The ‘cash for posting’ scam has created a massive political row in Karnataka where Congress, its chief minister Siddaramaiah, and his son Yathindra have been put on the backfoot over their alleged involvement in the scam. The CM has now jumped in to defend his MLA son after the controversy broke, and targeted the opposition for making false charges against them.

Siddaramaiah called the former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy “desperate for attention.” The Karnataka CM stated, “Medically it is termed as Histrionic Personality Disorder. Better to address it soon than never.” He argued that the Janta Dal Secular president had mastered the art of conspiracy theories.

“With just the name of ‘Vivekananda’, he is trying to fabricate stories. We had issued a clarification that the phone call was about the development of schools using CSR funds and had released the document also. The document which was released was signed off by Mysuru Taluk BEO Vivekananda. Conversation over the phone was about this Vivekananda who had signed off the list of schools for development”, Siddaramaiah said.

The CM said that multiple individuals can share the same name and put forth an example to further prove his point. “Former BJP MLA M P Kumaraswamy was sentenced in a cheque bounce case. Did we say it was H D Kumaraswamy,” he questioned and added, “When Kumaraswamy ridiculed himself by calling ‘Yellidyappa Nikhil’ did everyone with the name Nikhil answer Kumaraswamy?”

Siddaramaiah further asked the JDS leader to apologise and remarked, ” There is still a chance for Kumaraswamy to accept his mistake and publicly apologise for his failed attempt. Instead of building up on lies, he should end it with an apology.”

Looks like former Chief Minister @hd_kumaraswamy is desperate for attention. Medically it is termed as Histrionic Personality Disorder. Better to address it soon than never.



Kumaraswamy has become an expert in coming up with conspiracy theories. With just the name of… pic.twitter.com/Xm0ABAdg28 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 18, 2023

Opposition attacks Siddaramaiah and Yathindra

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Janta Dal Secular joined forces to attack the Congress and dubbed CM’s son Yathindra as the “shadow chief minister.” The BJP called the chief minister a liar and asked, “Why was Vivekananda, who was heard on the phone call transferred immediately? It has been proven that the shadow CM told you over the phone that only the five names given by him should be considered which is related to the transfer scam. Need more evidence that the transfer business is rampant in the state?”

BJP demanded an inquiry into the clip and remarked, “CM Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s interference is going on everywhere in the state Congress government. It has been witnessed by our own eyes. Legal action should be taken regarding this. The viral video should be investigated and Siddaramaiah should resign as CM.”

HD Kumaraswamy already sought the resignation of the Congress chief minister and voiced, “Shame on you.” He pointed out, “This video clip is proof that the job posting for money ‘cash for posting’ scam has been going on in Karnataka uncontrollably and shamelessly. Karnataka Congress Government recovery business has come to the fore. The Karnataka collection king father and collection prince son have changed the Chief Minister’s Office into an extortion office. This has happened in the open, and one can guess what is happening behind closed doors.”

What is cash for posting’ scam

The accusation against Siddaramaiah’s son first surfaced when HD Kumaraswamy posted a clip on social media in which Yathindra can be heard stating, “Hello Appa (Father), Vivekananda! To where? No, I didn’t give that. Give it (phone) to Mahadeva. I had given only five. Mahadeva, why are you giving something? Who has given that? Nothing but whatever 4-5 I have given that alone should be done.” However, the Chief Minister responded by countering that Kumaraswamy had manufactured assertions based on a phone conversation he had with his son over the Varuna constituency.