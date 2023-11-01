On 17th March 2016, a young boy named Vivek left his home for school in Chandigarh, but he never returned. Eight years passed, and he was finally found in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, living as Mohammad Umar. A case has been filed in the matter against four people, including a Maulvi, a Maulana and a village head, on 14th October 2023. One of the accused has been granted bail while the rest of them are still on the run. Vivek has been handed over to his family.

It has come to light that Vivek underwent a religious conversion at a Madarsa in district Saharanpur of Uttar Pradesh. He was circumcised, and his name was changed from Vivek to Mohammad Umar. Media reports suggest that the case is under the jurisdiction of the Charthawal police station area of Muzaffarnagar.

Vivek’s father, Veerndra, worked as a labourer in Chandigarh. He originally hails from district Hardoi of Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, Vivek went missing after he left for school in March 2016 from the Raipur Kalan area in Chandigarh. A missing person report was filed at the Mauli Jagran Police Station in Chandigarh. At that time, Vivek was studying in 4th class.

On 4th October, a person named Matloob, a resident of Nagla Rai village of Charthawal police station area of ​​Muzaffarnagar, approached an Aadhar card centre in Muzaffarnagar requesting to change the name and the address on the Aadhar card of the boy, claiming that the boy was his son Mohammad Umar. However, when the boy’s biometric was run through the Aadhaar system, the person at the centre noticed that the child’s name was registered as Vivek and his father’s name was Veerendra Kumar, with a Chandigarh address. He suspected foul play and refused to change the address. He also informed the village head Jaiki Saini of Luhari Khurd.

The matter was then reported to the police, and Vivek was rescued from Matloob. His relatives were informed about the matter. During the questioning, it came to light that Vivek went through a forceful religious conversion at Madarsa named Jamia Usmania Rahmania in Ramapur Maniharan in Saharanpur district. A Maulvi from Muzaffarnagar and village head of Naglarai in Muzaffarnagar were involved in the conversion. A person named Maulana Mukarram Jamal has been named as the fourth accused.

Based on Vivek’s father Veerendra’s complaint, the police filed a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act. The complaint names Nagla Rai head Afsarun, a Maulvi of Jamia Osmania Islamia, Matloob and Maulana Mukarram Jamal. OpIndia accessed the copy of the FIR.

Notably, one of the accused was granted bail even before the investigation into the matter was over. Village head Afzal, Jamia Usmania Islamiya madrasa’s Maulvi and Maulana Mukarram Jamal are reportedly absconding.

After verifying all details through Aadhaar cards, Vivek was handed over to his parents Virendra and Saroj in the presence of the Child Welfare Committee. The family then took the boy back to their native village Goswa in Baghauli police station area.

Speaking to OpIndia, Vivek said he did not remember who brought him from Chandigarh and how. The only thing he remembered were the events that took place in Saharanpur. He told OpIndia that he now eats buffalo meat. Furthermore, a bride was also being considered for his marriage.