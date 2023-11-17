The Dehradun police in Uttarakhand have booked a woman named Alisha, her parents Imtiaz and Rishma, and her maternal uncle Nadeem for abetting the suicide of a 21-year-old Hindu youth named Rohit Sharma. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Rohit Sharma’s father who accused his son’s ‘friend’ Alisha and her family members of harassing and mentally torturing which in turn pushed his son to take the drastic step.

The incident occurred in the Patelnagar neighbourhood of Dehradun city. Rohit Sharma, who had reportedly ingested some poisonous substance had passed away while receiving medical treatment at a hospital on November 2.

I also called the investigating officer, who confirmed no arrest has been made in this case so far.



My report: Uttarakhand: Rohit Sharma allegedly committed suicide for Alisha Bano; father claims her family conspired his deathhttps://t.co/yr7F44qyhV — Subhi Vishwakarma (@subhi_karma) November 16, 2023

Rohit’s father, Mahipal Sharma, filed a complaint against Alisha, her parents, Imtiaz and Rishma, and her maternal uncle Nadeem on November 4.

OpIndia has accessed a copy of the FIR filed in the case.

The disturbed father in his complaint, alleged that Alisha, who resided with her family in the same neighbourhood, had trapped his son in a love affair. He asserted that she and her family members had been harassing Rohit. He also said that the accused had resorted to physical violence against his son. He added that Alisha and her family members gave his son so much mental trauma and it led to him taking the drastic step.

“In response to the complaint, a case of abetment of suicide under IPC section 306 has been registered against the four,” said sub-inspector Sanoj Kumar, adding that no arrests have been made as of now.

Notably, the Organiser Weekly on November 16, published a report on the incident. The correspondent of the web portal shared excerpts of the conversation she had with the deceased youth’s father, where he accused Alisha and her family members of killing his son. He revealed that they were unaware of their son’s relationship with Alisha until November 25, when Rohit had consumed the poison.

“On November 25, after consuming something, Rohit was unable to communicate. Upon checking his phone, we discovered a chat between him and Alisha, where she mentioned that her family had discovered their relationship and intended to marry her off to someone else. Rohit hurried to her house, and upon his return, he experienced vomiting and eventually fainted. In his pocket, my wife found a packet of rat poison,” Mahipal Sharma was quoted as saying.

Mahipal Sharma also shared screenshots of WhatsApp chats between his deceased son and Alisha, the screenshot of which was shared in the report published by the Organiser. In the chat, Alisha can be seen telling Rohit about her family members learning about their affair and deciding to marry her to someone else.

Image credit: Organiser

The boy’s father was further quoted as accusing Alisha’s family of being behind the untimely death of his son. “Imtiyaz and his family left the same day Rohit consumed poison, deepening our suspicions about their involvement,” he said.

Organiser also spoke to sub-inspector Sanoj Kumar, who is also the investigating officer in this case, on November 16. He told the portal that the accused are currently on the run and that the police are on the lookout for the accused. He further confirmed that the postmortem examination had been conducted, and the findings from it formed the basis for accepting the FIR in this case.