Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav shared a video from his YouTube channel on Saturday (4th November) in which he said that he would file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi.

Notably, the BJP MP had demanded the arrest of the social media influencer in connection with a rave party bust case where snake venom was allegedly supplied.

In his video, Elvish Yadav said, “I was accused by Maneka Gandhi ji and she called me the head of the snake supplier. I will file a defamation case against her. I will not spare her. Now, I am active in all these things. Earlier, I used to think that I didn’t want to waste my time but now my image is being affected.”

Elvish Yadav further said, “Those who are watching please don’t judge me on this basis of this. Please wait. When the Police investigation starts, I will share the main video as well. I will show you everything. I am saying this with a lot of confidence. A press statement will also be released that Elvish Yadav had zero involvement in this case. Please watch that and share that also.”

Elvish Yadav has previously addressed the case, and on Friday (3rd November), he said that the allegations against him are unfounded and lack substantiating evidence. He said, “I woke up in the morning and saw how news against me is spread in the media. All the allegations levelled against me are baseless, fake and there is not even a per cent truth in them.”

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav slammed Maneka Gandhi saying that she should be prepared to tender an apology for the allegations levelled against him.

Elvish Yadav was accused of supplying snake venom to rave parties. Former Union Minister and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi issued a statement demanding the arrest of Elvish Yadav in the Rave Party busting case. She revealed that her NGO had kept an eye on Elvish Yadav for some time as he used poisonous snakes in his videos.

On 3rd November, Noida police registered an FIR against Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida. The Drugs Department, the Forest Department and the Noida Police jointly busted the event and arrested five people identified as Jaikaran, Rahul, Titunath, Narayan and Ravinath. Some unmanned individuals are also named in the report.

The culprits are reportedly close aides of the social media star and revealed that they used to supply snakes for his parties. A video showed him playing with and holding a snake. His involvement came to light when they were questioned. The group that supplied illegal snake poison was the target of the raid. The offenders admitted that Elvish Yadas was a member of their gang.

However, Elvish Yadav issued a clarification saying that all the videos in which he was seen with snakes were 5-6 months old. He pointed out that these were used for shooting songs. Now, he is going to file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi.