HD Kumaraswamy booked for ‘stealing power’ for Diwali lights: HDK explains himself as Congress puts ‘electricity thief’ poster outside JDS office

The Congress had alleged that HD Kumaraswamy had illegally connected the Diwali lights of his JP Nagar residence from an electric pole. The Congress had posted about this along with a video and photo. 

In an embarrassment to the former Karnataka Chief Minister, an FIR has been registered against HD Kumaraswamy on charges of electricity theft since he had connected the Diwali lights of his residence from an electricity pole. 

The FIR was registered based on the complaint filed by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) officials at BESCOM Vigilance Jayanagar Police Station. 

After the video went viral on social media, BESCOM officials visited the former Chief Minister’s residence and conducted an inspection. In his defence, Kumaraswamy claimed that a private decorator was asked to decorate his house with electric lights for Diwali and they had connected it from a nearby pole and tested it. He was away from his residence when the incident took place, he said. 

“A private decorator was asked to decorate my house with electric lights for Diwali. After decorating the house with electric lights, they connected electricity from a nearby pole and tested it,” Kumaraswamy said in a post on ‘X’. 

“This matter came to my attention when I came back home last night. I immediately removed it and connected the electricity from the meter board of the house. This is the reality. There is nothing hidden in this,” he added. 

The former Chief Minister said that he is sorry for the incident and is willing to pay the fine. 

“I am sorry for this indiscretion. Let the BESCOM officials come and inspect and issue a notice. I will pay the fine,” he said. 

Accusing the Karnataka Congress of highlighting this issue just to get publicity, he said, “This is what @INCKarnataka is doing to get publicity. I am concerned about the petty mentality of that party. I have not embezzled any state property.” 

Posters of “Electricity Thief” put up outside JD(S) office, removed by police

Bengaluru Police on Tuesday night removed the posters stating ‘Electricity Thief’ that were put up outside the JD(S) Head Office in Bengaluru. 

The posters appeared after an FIR was registered against JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on charges of electricity theft since he had connected the Diwali lights of his residence from an electricity pole. 

The Janata Dal-Secular and the Congress have been at odds with one another ever since the former joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kumaraswamy had recently claimed that the Congress’ “guarantees” have failed in Karnataka to which the Congress responded by saying the former Chief Minister has started wearing “RSS knickers.”

(With inputs from agencies)

