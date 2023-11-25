Saturday, November 25, 2023
Gujarat: Azad Riyazuddin Ansari sentenced to three years in prison for derogatory post about Lord Ganesha on Facebook 

The case started five years back when Ansari insulted Lord Ganesha by uploading a post on Facebook during Ganeshotsav in 2018. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged in the matter and a case was registered in Valsad which finally culminated in the sentencing of the accused. 

Gujarat Court gives three years jail term for Azad Ansari for making derogatory post on Lord Ganesha
Gujarat Court gives three years jail term for Azad Ansari for making derogatory post on Lord Ganesha (Representational Image, Image Source - Hindustan and Bing AI)
On 25th November (Saturday), the Additional Judicial Magistrate Court of Valsad sentenced a Muslim man to 3 years in prison for making a derogatory post about Lord Ganesha on Facebook. Additionally, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Azad Riazuddin Ansari for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community with his derogatory post on Lord Ganesha. 

As per media reports, the 34-year-old convict, Azad Riazuddin Ansari is a resident of Shalimar Apartment in Valsad. On 17 September 2018, he shared an offensive and blasphemous photo of Lord Ganesha on social media. Along with the photo, he also wrote a text making offensive and derogatory comments about the Hindu deity. He had shared an edited photo of a dog petting a statue of Lord Ganesha along with offensive commentary ‘Ganeshji ki pooja karta kutta’.

Following his derogatory post on the Hindu deity, many people opposed while some people from Hindu organisations reportedly went to the accused and garlanded him with shoes. Afterward, a case was registered against Azad Ansari for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community by making a derogatory post. 

As per media reports, when the incident came to the attention of some Gaurakshaks namely Bakul Rajgor, Hemant Khernar, and other workers of the Hindu organisation in Valsad town, they went to his shop and lodged a protest. Reports also claim that angry Hindu protestors garland the accused Azad Riazuddin Ansari and took out a procession. 

Subsequently, a complaint was filed against Ansari at the police station for insulting Lord Ganesha. On 18th September 2018, the Valsad City Police arrested Ansari under Sections 153(A), 295(A), 114 of the IPC, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Then the case went to the Additional Magistrate Court of Valsad. During the investigation, Ansari’s actions were proved in the court. At the end of the arguments, the court convicted the accused by considering the police complaint, witnesses, and evidence.

After 5 years of court proceedings, the Additional Judicial Magistrate Court of Valsad finally convicted Ansari under Section 248(2) of CrpC and Sections 153(A), 295(A) of IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act. The court sentenced Ansari to 3 years imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him. A copy of the court order is available with OpIndia.

