As the consecration ceremony of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya draws closer, videos insulting the temple and undermining the temple have started going viral on the internet. In one such video, former Pakistan cricket captain Javed Miandad is seen claiming that the new Ram Temple will turn Hindus into Muslims.

“Those Hindus visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims. It is our firmly held belief that our faith (Islam) will shine its light on those who visit places that are connected to our roots. Modi may have done wrong by getting the Ram Mandir built in Ayodhya, but it will work as a blessing in disguise for us. I have full faith in Allah that this will be the place from where Muslims will once again rise,” Miandad says.

Former Captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team, Javed Miandad, claims all Hindus who visit the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will come out as Muslims pic.twitter.com/VtTY4TPyCs — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) November 17, 2023

Notably, Miandad released the video three years ago on August 8, 2020, three days after the Bhoomi Poojan of the historic Ram Mandir, which was performed by PM Modi. You can watch the entire video here:-

Strikingly, the video has gone viral on social media months ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony planned at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. According to the reports, the consecration (Pran Pratishtha) ceremony is expected to take place on January 22 next year.

The Ram Mandir construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra recently asserted that the construction of the ground floor of the three-story Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be completed by the end of December this year.

In an interview with PTI, Mishra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in an event related to the “pran pratishtha” on any day between January 20 to 24 next year. However, he added that the Prime Minister’s Office has yet to communicate the final date.

According to the Chief Priest of Ram Mandir, Acharya Satyendra Das Ji Maharaj, the rituals will be held from January 15 to January 24. A letter was written to the PMO on their behalf, and a reply has also been received. Now, it has been decided that Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Ayodhya on the 22nd of January and will take part in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Prominent seers, eminent personalities, and scores of devotees have been invited to this consecration ceremony.

Pakistanis and ex-Pak cricketers resort to peddling conspiracy theories as India advances to World Cup 2023 finals

Being delusional is a hallmark of Pakistanis. Be it about their belief in the fictional supremacy of their official faith over others, their teetering economy being the best in the world or even their cricketing standards, Pakistanis often delude themselves into believing they are a cut above the rest in every department. These delusions, of late, have taken ominous proportions, notably after the exit of Pakistan from the ongoing World Cup 2023, especially among the former Pakistan players, who have resorted to peddling conspiracy theories and baseless speculations in their bid to undermine India’s performance and their team’s awful World Cup campaign.

In this context, old videos of Pakistani cricketers making bizarre claims are doing the rounds on the internet. Recently, a former Pakistan cricketer peddled conspiracy theories raising aspersions on the cricket ball being used in matches played by India. Two days ago, a prominent Pakistani cricket analyst and former cricketer went to the extent of sensing false play in the way Indian captain Rohit Sharma tossed the coin away from his body. There were also rumours among Pakistani social media that India had changed the pitch ahead of the semifinal against New Zealand, which was promptly rubbished by the ICC, the premier cricket governing body.