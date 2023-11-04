On Saturday (3rd November), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he does not expect Miya Muslims (East Bengal origin Muslims) to vote for him and the BJP. He added that he only expects the indigenous Assamese Muslims to vote for him. It is worth noting here that Miyas are Bengali-speaking migrant Muslims who settled in Assam coming from present-day Bangladesh.

During a media interaction in Guwahati CM Sarma said, “I don’t expect votes from Miya Muslims. I don’t visit medical colleges because Miya Muslims are there in more numbers.”

CM Sarma reportedly added that his government is primarily focused on the development and welfare of the indigenous Muslims of Assam. “I never expect votes from Muslims, except the indigenous Muslims from Assam. It is very sad that Miya Muslims are more than our indigenous youth in every medical college. I have stopped going much to these colleges now,” the Assam CM said.

The Assam Chief Minister further said that the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had a “vote relationship” with the Miya Muslim community in Assam and that votes have been obtained from them over the years by fostering an “atmosphere of fear.”

“Both parties have a relationship with Muslims of migrant origin until they get votes, but they have not taken any steps for their development or in the areas where they live,” Sarma reportedly said, adding that no roads, bridges, schools, or colleges have been built for them.

FLASH: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he does not expect votes from 'Miya Muslims'. Addressing the media in Guwahati, Himanta Sarma further stated that his primary focus is on the well-being and progress of the indigenous Muslim population in Assam.… pic.twitter.com/pAWqg9aI30 — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) November 4, 2023

“As a first step, we have taken measures to improve the living conditions of the indigenous Assamese Muslims and a survey will be conducted soon on them,” continued.

However, despite not expecting electoral support from the Miya Muslims, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that his government is dedicated to providing various government schemes to benefit all residents, including the Miya Muslim community.

He said that Miya Muslims have the best days under the BJP government, as the govt undertakes all development activities for them without expecting to get votes. The CM added that if Congress or AIUDF does something for them, they will count how many votes they got in which booth in the area.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made the comments replying to a question in a press conference he had held to give updates on several major infrastructure projects in the state, including tunnel under Brahmaputra, Kaziranga National Park elevated road and Guwahati ting road.

On the other hand, AIUDF chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal and Dhubri MP while responding to CM Sarma’s comments said that not having Miya Muslims to work would culminate in a deserted Guwahati. “If Miya Muslims do not work for three days in Guwahati, it will turn into a graveyard,” Ajmal said.

Notably, Badruddin Ajmal had recently sparked controversy after saying that Muslims are “number 1” when comes to crimes like robbery, rape, murder, eve teasing and also on top in going to jail. He also said that while others are reaching the moon, Muslims are doing PhD on how to go to jail.