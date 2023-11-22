Wednesday, November 22, 2023
HomeNews Reports'If I give a signal, you will have to run': AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘If I give a signal, you will have to run’: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi of the ’15-minutes’ fame threatens cop in Hyderabad

On Tuesday, November 21, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, notorious for his inflammatory speeches, threatened an on-duty police officer who asked him to follow the model code of conduct during a poll rally in Lalitabagh, Hyderabad.

OpIndia Staff
AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi threatens cop in Hyderabad (Image: screenshot from the video)
10

On Tuesday, November 21, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, notorious for his inflammatory speeches, threatened an on-duty police officer who asked him to follow the model code of conduct during a poll rally in Lalitabagh, Hyderabad.

The AIMIM leader warned that the police inspector better leave the venue, indicating that a “signal” from him to his supporters would be sufficient to ensure that he had to “run” from the site.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is contesting from the Chandrayangutta Assembly seat in the assembly elections, was enraged when a police inspector from Santoshnagar arrived and requested his party leaders to end the meeting on time.

“Goliyaan chaku ki baat sunke samjhe hum kamzor hogye haan? (Do you think I became weak after facing knives and bullets?). Abhi bhi bohot himmat hai (I still have a lot of courage in me). Paanch minute hain, bolunga panch minute (Five minutes are remaining, and I’ll address the crowd). Koi maai ka laal paida nahi hua mujhe rokne ke liye (No one is born yet who has the guts to stop me). If I give them [crowd] a signal, you’ll have to run; should we make him run? This is what I mean when I say they come like this to weaken us,” Owaisi harangued.

Notably, Akbaruddin Owaisi has a history of making inflammatory and inciteful speeches. Back in 2012, Akbaruddin Owaisi made an inflammatory speech against Hindus. In his speech, he was seen taking many jibes at Hindu Gods and Goddesses while making an open challenge to Hindus for their survival if the police were to be removed for 15 minutes.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is running for reelection in Chandrayangutta, is the wealthiest candidate in his party. According to the latest affidavit, the AIMIM legislator has immovable properties worth approximately 4.50 crore, and those of his spouse are worth approximately 4.95 crore. Their respective liabilities are 2.89 crore and 5.96 crore. Four separate FIRs have been filed against Owaisi at different police stations.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAIMIM party, Akbaruddin Owaisi news, Akbaruddin Owaisi attack
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

ED attaches properties worth Rs 751.9 crore in National Herald case

ANI -
Investigation revealed that Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) is in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties spread across many cities of India such as Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow to the tune of Rs. 661.69 Crore
News Reports

Canadian Hindus launch ‘Reclaim Swastika’ campaign after Justin Trudeau refers to Nazi Hakenkreuz in a pro-Palestine rally as ‘Swastika’

OpIndia Staff -
A Hindu advocacy group in Canada has launched a campaign 'Reclaim Swastika' after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau referred to Nazi Hakenkreuz as Swastika.

Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi for World Cup final loss, ignores the efforts of Australia led by Travis Head’s amazing knock

Tamil media channels slammed for moral policing, shaming women in a case of revenge against a Chennai pub

Australia to be stripped of its title and the World Cup final match to be re-played in a best-of-three format? Here is how fake...

After promising Muslim appeasement in Telangana, Congress announces reservation for ‘minorities’ in Rajasthan election manifesto

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com