On Tuesday, November 21, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, notorious for his inflammatory speeches, threatened an on-duty police officer who asked him to follow the model code of conduct during a poll rally in Lalitabagh, Hyderabad.

The AIMIM leader warned that the police inspector better leave the venue, indicating that a “signal” from him to his supporters would be sufficient to ensure that he had to “run” from the site.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is contesting from the Chandrayangutta Assembly seat in the assembly elections, was enraged when a police inspector from Santoshnagar arrived and requested his party leaders to end the meeting on time.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's brother sparks a row.



A video that has surfaced, shows Akbaruddin Owaisi 'threatening' a cop- WATCH.@sowmith7 joins @Swatij14 with more details.#AkbaruddinOwaisi #AIMIM pic.twitter.com/JPVu1BSfhh — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 22, 2023

“Goliyaan chaku ki baat sunke samjhe hum kamzor hogye haan? (Do you think I became weak after facing knives and bullets?). Abhi bhi bohot himmat hai (I still have a lot of courage in me). Paanch minute hain, bolunga panch minute (Five minutes are remaining, and I’ll address the crowd). Koi maai ka laal paida nahi hua mujhe rokne ke liye (No one is born yet who has the guts to stop me). If I give them [crowd] a signal, you’ll have to run; should we make him run? This is what I mean when I say they come like this to weaken us,” Owaisi harangued.

Notably, Akbaruddin Owaisi has a history of making inflammatory and inciteful speeches. Back in 2012, Akbaruddin Owaisi made an inflammatory speech against Hindus. In his speech, he was seen taking many jibes at Hindu Gods and Goddesses while making an open challenge to Hindus for their survival if the police were to be removed for 15 minutes.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is running for reelection in Chandrayangutta, is the wealthiest candidate in his party. According to the latest affidavit, the AIMIM legislator has immovable properties worth approximately 4.50 crore, and those of his spouse are worth approximately 4.95 crore. Their respective liabilities are 2.89 crore and 5.96 crore. Four separate FIRs have been filed against Owaisi at different police stations.