A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revoked the suspension of Hyderabad MLA T Raja Singh and once again gave him the party ticket from Goshmahal constituency, AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi took to the microblogging site X to slam Modi for ‘rewarding’ leaders like T Raja Singh, who spoke against Muslims. However, Netizens were quick to give him a reality check.

They reminded the AIMIM chief how he had not once but umpteen times given an election ticket to his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi who not only made the inflammatory and inciteful speech against Hindus in 2012 but shamelessly repeated it on multiple occasions.

Appearing quite upset that the BJP decided to bring back the leader, who had been suspended last year for an alleged post about the Prophet Muhammad, Owaisi on October 22 took to X to criticize the BJP for its choice and lamented how BJP ex-spokesperson Nupur Sharma would be the next in line to get her suspension revoked by the party higher-ups.

Sharing a copy of the letter issued by BJP on October 22, the AIMIM chief wrote, “.@narendramodi has rewarded his dear “fringe element.” Quite sure that Nupur Sharma will also get her blessings from the PM. Hate speech is the fastest way to a promotion in Modi’s BJP.”

Owaisi’s remark, however, didn’t go down well with Netizens. As soon as he lamented how the BJP was ‘rewarding’ officials who made ‘hate speeches,’ Netizens were quick to point out how his party had ‘rewarded’ his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi with a ticket not just once, but multiple times, despite his incendiary 2012 ’15-minute hate speech’ against Hindus.

One user @ChhichhoraPiya shared the ’15-minute’ hate speech of his ‘famed’ brother to show the AIMIM chief the mirror, as he wrote, “Sir, I know you are an advocate of hate speech and you respect all religions being a proud Indian. One guy named Akbar Uddin Owaisi from Hyderabad made many hate speeches. Please do something sir. He is threatening to kill 100 crore Hindus in 15 minutes if there’s no police. Pl.”

“Like you keep rewarding ’15 minutes’ every second?” wrote another X user going by the handle @sanjraj.

Another user @VaddepallyPrav also slammed Owaisi for his hypocrisy, “Owaisi ji, your brother who said give me 15 minutes free time with out police, is saint?”

“Your brother is the biggest threat and fringe elements who made fun of Hindus Gods and threaten to kill Hindus if police gets aside for 15 minutes. First take action against him and fire him from your party. Whatever Raja said, it was also wrong and if BJP took him into party, it is also against Indian Constitution. We condem it,” wrote X user @Standwithtrut14, hitting out at the AIMIM chief, demanding that he first take action against his own brother before pointing fingers at others.

“‘Fringe Element’ Look how’s talking,” wrote another user @SanjayTanwani_2 as he posted a picture of Akbaruddin Owaisi, five-time MLA from Telangana.

Akbaruddin Owaisi’s Anti-Hindu hate speech

In 2012, Akbaruddin Owaisi made an inflammatory and inciteful speech against Hindus. In his speech, he was seen taking many jibes at Hindu Gods and Goddesses while making an open challenge to Hindus for their survival if the police were to be removed for 15 minutes.

“Dear Hindustan, we are 25 crore and you all are 100 crore, right? Fine. You are far ahead of us in numbers. Remove the police for 15 minutes and we will see who is more powerful.” Owaisi junior’s remarks were received amidst thunderous applause and cheering from the audience which was gathered in large numbers. “Remove the Police for 15 minutes! Be it a thousand, a lakh or even one crore impotent(Hindus), even if they try collectively, they will not be able to give birth to a single one.”

“These people are not able to see us face to face. When the Muslim becomes weak, only then these impotent (Hindus) arrive,” Owaisi remarked in his infamous 2012 hate speech against Hindus.

Akbaruddin Owaisi who had been to jail in 2013 and faced multiple cases for his alleged hate speech against Hindus, was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for Chandrayangutta constituency five times in the years 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2018.