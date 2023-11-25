On Friday (25th November) morning, a man named Lareb Hashmi attacked a 24-year-old Hindu bus conductor with a cleaver after accusing the latter of committing ‘blasphemy’. The incident took place in the Praygraj city of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the victim was identified as Harikesh Vishwakarma. He suffered grievous injuries to his neck and body after Hashmi hacked him with a cleaver over over a ticket fare dispute.

Following the brutal attack, the Islamist jumped out of the bus and sought refuge in a nearby college campus. While speaking about the incident, bus driver Mangla Yadav said, “Suddenly, there was an attack inside the bus. I heard a sound and then stopped the bus.”

"I have kiIIed that kafir because he Mocked our IsIam"



This guy is Md Lareb Hashmi, he sIit throat of a Bus conductor named Hariksh Vishwakarma over some dispute. After that he made a video confessing the crime as well.



The incident is said to be from Prayagraj, UP.… pic.twitter.com/qCKemeieRl — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) November 24, 2023

Harikesh Vishwakarma was immediately rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, Lareb Hashmi recorded a video inside the college campus, justifying the attack on the bus conductor.

“(The bus conductor) was abusing Muslims. So I attacked him with a cleaver. He will not survive. He will be dead soon. From India to France, whoever insults our Prophet will be exterminated,” the Islamist was heard saying.

“We are ready to die for you and go to jail, O Prophet Muhammad. Dear Muslims, rise about this world’s materialism and be ready to sacrifice your life for the Prophet,” Lareb Hashmi went on to abuse the victim with the choicest of expletives.

The Islamist chanted ‘Allah hu Akbar, and ‘La ilaha illallah muhammadur rasulullah” as he went about justifying the brutal attack on the Hindu bus conductor.

On receiving information about the matter, the police reached the college campus. Lareb Hasmi attempted to escape and even fired at the cops. He was shot in the leg during retaliatory firing by the cops.

The Islamist, who happened to be a first-year engineering student at the United Engineering College in Prayagraj, was admitted to the hospital for treatment of his bullet injury.

While speaking about the matter, DCP (Yamunanagar) Abhinav Tyagi informed, “Following the incident, the accused was arrested by the police and a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Further investigation is underway.”