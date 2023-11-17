‘Punish them instead of innocents in Gaza’: Islamists spread hate as video of Muslims celebrating Diwali goes viral, abuse Bohri Muslims and Hindus

In a dreadful sequence of events, a Bohra Muslim family from the city of Mumbai, Maharashtra was mocked by Islamists on social media for celebrating Diwali and bursting firecrackers on the occasion of a Hindu festival. The video of the family was posted by one of the social media users who identified himself as Salman Khan on Instagram. He used an abusive emoji for the family and said that Muslim family celebrating Diwali is wrong.

“Muslim family Diwali manate huye. Wrong (Muslim family celebrating Diwali is wrong),” he wrote on Instagram. The video has so far been viewed by 2.5 million people and has garnered more than 1 lakh likes. However, the Islamists below the video made communal and threatening comments against the Bohra family indicating that they should be punished severely to death for celebrating a Hindu festival.

OpIndia could not independently verify if the video was recent or from previous years, however, the video exposed the hate harboured by Islamists as they started abusing not only the Muslim family but also Hindus.

The Islamist users spread hate messages against the Hindu community and also mocked the Muslim family for celebrating a Hindu festival. The video is believed to have been shot at the Marine Drive region of Maharashtra’s Mumbai which is one of the most crowded places of the city. One of the users in the comment section said that “Allah must punish these Muslims who ‘disrespect’ Islam instead of punishing ‘innocents’ in Gaza”. The user clearly indicated that the Family must be punished to death for celebrating a Hindu festival.

Screenshot was taken from the comment section of the post

Further, while many of the users lauded the family for celebrating and respecting the Hindu tradition and culture, several other Islamists mocked the Muslims for ‘disrespecting’ Islam. The Islamists refused to call the Bohri Muslims and termed them ‘Kafirs’ instead.

“Muslims in Palestine are being killed and here these people are celebrating Diwali with kafirs,” one of the users was quoted as saying. Meanwhile, the other one said, “Brother these are Bohras, not Muslims.”

One of the Islamist users meanwhile indicated that Muslims should not celebrate Hindu festivals when Hindus don’t celebrate Muslim festivals. “Do they celebrate Bakri Eid? Then why do we celebrate Hindu festivals? If this is the case then Hindus should also celebrate Bakri Eid,” the user was quoted as saying.

Not only this, the host of the said Instagram post also slammed and abused Hindus for lauding the Muslim family for celebrating the Hindu festival. “Go, get lost,” Khan said as one of the female Hindu users posted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ on the video.

Screenshot from the comment section of the video

Meanwhile, many of the users said that the family celebrating Diwali was Bohri and that it did not belong to the Muslim community. It is worth noting here that the Bohra community people are Muslims and that they form part of the Shia Islam sect. They believe in Allah and follow the tenets of Islam.

According to community members, there are approximately 1 million Dawoodi Bohras worldwide. The community’s leader has been based in India for over 400 years, including the current and 53rd leader, His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Promoting the offering of Namaz in public places

Notably, the person who posted the video on Instagram has also made several posts lauding Muslims offering Namaz in public areas and also mocking Hindu women. In one of the posts, he posted a video of two women in burqa offering Namaz on the Marine Drive sect of Mumbai and called them ‘Islam ki Sherni’.

In one of the similar videos he also could be heard saying, “Namaz is read with intentions. Place, people do not matter.” It becomes important to note that offering Namaz in public places is not allowed or tolerated in several states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat. The Islamists could also be seen commenting praises for the woman who was shot while offering Namaz in a crowded place in Mumbai.

The user further who identified himself as Salman Khan mocked Hindu women for wearing Saree and bindi. He meanwhile praised the Islamic women who prefer wearing the burqa or hijab. He also made derogatory comments about Hindu women.

How Islamists promote Love Jihad?

Interestingly, while the host mocked Hindu women for wearing Saree and bindi, he could be seen posting videos of Hindu brides saying, “One day I’ll also get married.” On one hand, the Islamist user mocks Hindu women for wearing a bindi, lauds other women for wearing a burqa, and on the other hand posts shots of Hindu brides willing marriage to them. However strange this sounds, the event here exposes the Islamist mindset of the extremes in the community.

Several refuse to believe the reality of Love jihad but it has been proven time and again that Hindu women are deliberately trapped by the Islamists and are forcefully converted to Islam. During the PFI raids, it was reported how the activists encouraged the Islamists to trap Hindu women in love affairs and produce more children ultimately expanding the Muslim community.

It was exposed that the PFI asked its cadres and other Muslims to force the Hindu women to convert their religion to Islam. At every PFI gathering, the activists would influence Muslims to run the agenda of love jihad and religious conversion. The organization had also declared a financial reward of Rs 2 lakh, a shop, and a house to anyone who would convert a Hindu girl to Islam.

Hate speech against Hindus should be verified and taken care of by Mumbai Police

In the given case, the Islamists mocking a Muslim family for celebrating Diwali also exposes the Islamist mindset. Netizens called them ‘kafirs’ and also failed to call them Muslims. Islamists also called for severe punishment to death to all those Muslims in India who allegedly disrespected Islam by celebrating Hindu festivals.

Through such videos, hate is being spread against Hindus and Hinduism on social media which is being viewed by millions on social media. A social approval theory of online hate proposes that individuals produce hate messages to gain honor for their opposition towards mutually disliked targets by providing social support that improves perpetrators’ well-being while deepening their prejudices. The police need to take cognizance of the said event and take appropriate action against the video.