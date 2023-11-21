Putting all speculations to rest, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has clarified that it will not join hands with the Left in Kerala and will work to strengthen the Congress-led alliance in the CPI(M)-ruled state.

Kerala IUML President Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal while addressing an IUML Wayanad district council camp at Sultan Bathery, reiterated his party’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Speculations were rife about IUML’s growing proximity with the Left days after IUML MLA and Malappuram district general secretary P Abdul Hameed was reportedly nominated to the Left-controlled director board of Kerala State Co-operative Bank, or Kerala Bank.

According to The New Indian Express, some Muslim organisations had contacted Thangal to flag their concerns over the alleged proximity of IUML with the LDF. “IUML is not merely a constituent of the UDF, we created the front. We have the responsibility to preserve it,” Thangal said.

“If the IUML wants to change the alliance, it doesn’t need to enter through the doors of any bank. We will declare it openly, explaining the rationale behind the decision. No such circumstance exists now,” he said.

IUML general secretary PK Kunhalikutty reportedly said that the party has a “proud history of working for the resounding victory of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi”. According to reports, the Congress has breathed a sigh of relief after the IUML’s clarification.

But the CPM has said that “IUML’s mind is with us and only the body is with the UDF”, a controversial statement that was rebuffed by the IUML.

CPM leader AK Balan reportedly said that the IUML cannot continue in the UDF for long considering the current policies of the Congress.

Bringing embarrassment to the Congress-led UDF alliance in Kerala, a local leader of the IUML on 19th November shared the stage with CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Kasargod at the government’s public outreach programme ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’.

Moreover, IUML leader ET Mohammed Basheer had also sparked speculations with the statement that the party would not shy away from attending the CPI(M)’s Palestine solidarity rally should the latter send an invite for the same on 11th November.

The IUML has a hold over a significant Muslim voter base in Kerala, which makes it an asset for the minority-appeasing Left and Congress in the state. According to E. P. Jayarajan of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Muslim League has significant seats on its own and the Congress failed to secure any constituency itself.

Meanwhile, the IUML has already extended its support to the Congress in Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi’s bonhomie with “completely secular” IUML

During his 10-day US tour earlier this year, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi called the IUML “completely secular”. This is the same IUML which played a key role in the partition of India on religious lines in 1947.

In July, anti-Hindu slogans threatening to “hang Hindus” and “burn them alive” were raised at an IUML rally in Kasargod in Kerala.