The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has extended “unconditional support” to the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana. Writing to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the national general secretary of IUML, PK Kunhalikutty wrote that the party will closely work with Congress to form a new government against the ruling “fascists”.

Copy of the letter written by the IUML to Rahul Gandhi extending their support to the latter in Telangana. The parties are already allies in Kerala. (Source: Lok Poll/X)

“Indian Union Muslim League has strong roots in Telangana. As per the INDIA front, IUML will closely work with Congress to form a new government against the ruling fascists. Party leadership and workers will actively participate in the election campaigns for the victory of Congress party in Telangana in an effort towards the success of INDIA in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections,” the party stated in the letter.

Congress has been a vocal supporter of the IUML

The history shared between IUML and Congress show that they are branches of the same tree. Back in June this year, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at an event during his US visit, asserted that the IUML was “completely secular”.

“Muslim League is a completely secular party, there is nothing non-secular about the Muslim League,” the Gandhi scion said.

In 2019, the Congress contested the general elections in Kerala in alliance with the IUML. A huge number of Muslim League flags were seen at Wayanad at Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow.

The presence of the flags in the Nehru-Gandhi Parivar’s road show acquires a special significance as the Congress party had allegedly given strict instructions to its ally, the IUML, not to use the flags as it might harm their political prospects in North India. The CPI(M), too, had claimed that Rahul Gandhi was in the company of extremist Muslims at Wayanad.

How IUML has proved time and again that it is anti-Hindu

On 27th July this year, the Kerala police booked over 300 persons and arrested five youth wing members of the Indian Union Muslim League for raising anti-India and anti-Hindu slogans during a protest march against Manipur violence in Kasargode.

The rally, where the contentious slogans were raised, was held on 25th July this year. In the under 30-second video that went viral on social media, slogans like ‘Ambalathil Ketti Thooki’ (We will hang you in the temple) and ‘Pachakkittu Kathikkum’ (We will burn you alive) were raised.

The complete slogan was “Without reciting the Ramayana, Will be hanged in Temple, will be burnt unto death”. The slogan meant without being allowed to recite Ramayana, Hindus would be hanged in front of Sanctum Santorum. They will be burnt there unto death. Other slogans included ‘Youth League Zindabad’ and ‘Muslim League Zindabad’.

Notably, the IUML is an off-shoot of Pakistan founder and Islamist Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s All India Muslim League (AIML). The All India Muslim League was succeeded by the Muslim League in Pakistan and the Indian Union Muslim League in India.

The Muslim League had strongly advocated for the establishment of a separate Muslim-majority nation-state, Pakistan successfully led to the partition of British India in 1947 by the British Empire. The birth of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in December 1947 was a part of that intention to keep these spirit of the All India Muslim League.

IUML blatantly supports terrorism

On 30th October, while appearing on a debate on India Today moderated by Rajdeep Sardesai, IUML leader MK Muneer along with Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal Jain and CPI(M) leader MA Baby refused to call Hamas a terrorist organisation.

They also refused to condemn the Hamas leader addressing a rally in Kerala and went round and round in circles over the question.

On 26th October, the IUML held a massive rally on the Kozhikode beach in Kerala to showcase their unwavering support for Palestine.

At the rally, IUML supporters waved banners and chanted slogans in support of Hamas, the Palestine-backed Islamic terrorist organisation that carried out a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, killing hundreds of Israeli civilians and sparking the worst humanitarian crisis the world has ever seen.

In a more recent development on 7th November, the IUML reportedly turned down an invite from the CPI(M) to participate in its Palestine solidarity rally on 11th November. However, this decision was owing to IUML’s support to the Congress, which is fighting the CPI(M) in Kerala on all fronts. The IUML reiterated its support to the “Palestine cause”.

“We are only happy to join hands with the CPI(M) for the Palestine cause. But being an ally of the Congress, we cannot technically take part in that event. We are happy the CPI(M) is conducting that rally and we were invited for it. We want all parties to stand together on the Palestine issue,” IUML general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said.

Meanwhile, elections to the 119-member Telangana assembly are scheduled to be held on 30th November.