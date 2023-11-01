On Monday (30th October), the Jammu and Kashmir Police filed a chargesheet in the murder case of Dr Sumedha Sharma, a Hindu dentist who was stabbed to death by her ‘friend’ Johar Mehmood Ganai.

The chargesheet, running up to 1249 pages, was filed against Ganai under Section 302 (murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police had submitted the chargesheet before the local court. In March this year, the 26-year-old dentist Sumedha Sharma was brutally murdered by her male ‘friend’ Johar Mehmood Ganai on the outskirts of Janipur city of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the reports, the incident took place on the occasion of Holi. Dr Sharma was murdered by Ganai after she reached his house in Pamposh Colony. The duo engaged in an argument, in the rage of which the accused grabbed a butcher knife from his kitchen and stabbed the woman.

Later, he also stabbed himself and attempted to commit suicide. However, the accused posted on Facebook before stabbing himself, saying that he was committing suicide as he was fed up with his life.

One of his relatives happened to see the post and informed the Janipur Police about the matter. The police immediately reached the spot but found the main gate of the house locked from the inside. On breaking into the house, the police team saw the accused in critical condition with stab injuries in his abdomen.

They also found Dr Sumedha Sharma’s body lying nearby. Reports mention that the woman was lying in a pool of blood on the floor and also had stab injuries in the abdomen. The accused was then shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, where he underwent treatment.