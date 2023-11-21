Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Kerala: 14 CPM, DYFI workers booked for assaulting Youth Congress protesters raising black flags against CM Vijayan and his ministers

According to the FIR, the activists attacked the Youth Congress workers with helmets, flower pots, and iron rods.

Kerala: 14 CPM, DYFI workers booked for assaulting Youth Congress protesters, CM Vijayan calls DYFI's action 'exemplary'
Youth Congress protested in front of the CM's vehicle Image- Asianet News
10

On Tuesday (21st November), Kerala police charged 14 CPM and DYFI workers for attacking Youth Congress individuals who allegedly raised black flags and rushed in front of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers’ Nava Kerala Sadas bus. The Pazhayangadi police department has opened an investigation into the case.

According to the FIR, the activists attacked the Youth Congress workers with helmets, flower pots, and iron rods. Earlier, six KSU and Youth Congress workers were arrested on Monday (20th November) whilst waving black flags at the Kerala Chief Minister’s cavalcade.

As part of the state government’s outreach program, Nava Kerala Sadas, CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and his cabinet were passing through the Pazhayangadi area in north Kerala when the Youth Congress members staged a protest.

Following the incident, CM Vijayan asserted to a large crowd at Taliparamba that those who rushed in front of his cavalcade were given specific instructions and had an agenda. He stated that Congress will not be able to “undermine the event’s success” by flying a black flag.

Pinarayi Vijayan also praised DYFI workers for their ‘efforts’ in rescuing protesters who jumped in front of the bus carrying him and cabinet ministers. He described it as an exemplary act. He also said that the intention of the CPM and DYFI activists was to save the protesters. 

Meanwhile, in a statement, the CPI(M) state secretariat expressed similar sentiments, claiming that the Congress party was attempting to disrupt the Nava Kerala Sadas by causing disruption. The injured members of the Youth Congress have been admitted to a private hospital in Taliparamba. The Youth Congress also claimed that police had taken a few of their workers into preventive custody earlier in the day.

“A large section of the public is attending the Nava Kerala Sadas. The frustration at seeing its success leads to these reckless protests. Such demonstrations are not appropriate for a democratic system,” CM Vijayan said. He further urged protesters to refrain from such actions.

“We don’t oppose democratic protests against government action. But what happens if you jump in front of a moving vehicle with a black flag? It’s not protest, it’s aggression. An accident involving such an act would cause all kinds of publicity. The intention behind it is to change the normalcy,” he added.

