On 28th November (Tuesday), Bollywood actor Salman Khan received another threat to his life through a Facebook post after which his security was reviewed, the Mumbai Police said.

As per media reports, Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang issued the threatening post. The gang also purportedly claimed responsibility for the recent attack on Punjabi actor-singer and Khalistani sympathiser Gippy Grewal in Canada. The post claimed that Grewal’s house was targeted for his alleged closeness with Salman Khan following which a threat was also issued to the Bollywood actor.



Salman Khan currently has a Y plus security in the wake of recurrent life threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Confirming Salman Khan’s security review, a senior officer said, “Following the threat, a review was conducted of the actor’s security to ensure there are no loopholes. We have also reached out to him and told him to be alert and discussed a few things with regard to his security,” as reported by Entertainment news portal Pinkvilla.

The threatening Facebook post linked attacks with their ‘pro-Moosewala’ acts after his demise

Notably, a Facebook account using the name Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack on Gippy Grewal’s home in Canada and linked his closeness with Salman Khan as the reason for the attack. The threatening message warned that the Bollywood actor shouldn’t think that Dawood Ibrahim could protect him.

The post read, “Your close ties with Salman Khan won’t protect you. It’s time for your ‘brother’ to step up and defend you. This message also extends to Salman Khan – don’t fool yourself into thinking Dawood Ibrahim can safeguard you from our reach. No one can save you. Your ostentatious response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death didn’t go unnoticed. You were well aware of his character and his criminal connections.”

“Till the time Vicky Middhukhera was alive you would always hover around, and later, you mourned Sidhu more. You’re also now on our radar, and you will now witness what deceiving means. This was just a trailer. The whole film will be released soon. Run away to any country but remember death doesn’t require any visa, it would come where it has to,” it added.

Gippy Grewal distances himself from the Bollywood actor

Following the development, Gippy Grewal tried to distance himself from Salman Khan and claimed that he had nothing to do with this. He denied having a bond with Salman Khan as claimed in the threatening post. He argued that he only met with the Bollywood actor twice.

Speaking with News18, Grewal said, “I have no friendship with Salman Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me. For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened to me.”

It is important to note that Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang has time and again issued threatening messages against Salman Khan linking it with the infamous 1998 illegal poaching of blackbuck case. The incident took place in September 1998 during the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. Notably, on 5th April 2018, Salman Khan was convicted by a Jodhpur court in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Previously in July 2016, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted him stating that there was no evidence against Khan. However, the Rajasthan government later filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and legal proceedings are still ongoing against Khan in that case.

As per reports, Bishnoi is a prime accused in the murder case of singer-turned Politician and Khalistan sympathiser Sidhu Moose Wala. Back in 2022, he told the Delhi Police that his community would not forgive Salman Khan unless he tendered an apology for killing a blackbuck. Notably, the Bishnoi community considers Blackbucks as a sacred animal.

The special commissioner of Delhi Police (special cell), HGS Dhaliwal said that during the interrogation, Lawrence Bishnoi said, “Since the Bishnois consider the blackbuck to be the reincarnation of their religious guru, Bhagwan Jambeshwar also known as Jambaji, acquittal or punishment from the court will not be the last verdict for him.”

He further added, “Lawrence Bishnoi also said actor Salman Khan and his father (Salim Khan) either tender public apology in Jambaji temple or the Bishnois will kill them.”

Gippy Grewal: From sharing the Khalistani flag to fanning anti-government hatred through anti-Farm law protest

Meanwhile, Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal whose house in Canada was recently targeted had been in the headlines allegedly for showing sympathy with Khalistan. In June 2021 on the 37th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, Gippy Grewal shared posts glorifying Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The poster suggesting “Never forget 1984” also featured the Khalistani flag.

In December 2020, Grewal’s children participated in pro farmers’ protest event in Canada where abuses were hurled at PM Modi. The two children, who seem no greater than 8-10 years in age, were seen in viral videos of the protest in which they exhorted people to extend their support to farmers and join the protests in solidarity with them while slurs like “Modi Kutta Chor Hai” can be distinctly heard in the background.

Apart from his children, he also tried to coerce Bollywood celebrities to come out openly and support anti-farm law protests. In December 2020, Rupinder Singh Grewal, popular by his stage name Gippy Grewal gave a clarion call for Bollywood saying, “Dear Bollywood, every now and then your movies have been shot in Punjab and every time you have been welcomed with open heart. But today when Punjab needs you the most, you didn’t show up and speak a word. Disappointed.”

Dear Bollywood,

Every now and then your movies have been shot in Punjab & everytime you have been welcomed with open heart. But today when Punjab needs u the most, u didn't show up and speak a word. #DISAPPOINTED #8_दिसंबर_भारत_बन्द#TakeBackFarmLaws#FarmersAreLifeline — Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) December 5, 2020

At that time, he was also seen actively taking part in the anti-farm law protest sites in Delhi.