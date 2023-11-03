A Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri has charged a Muslim man named Furqan Ali alias Furqan Khan of trapping her into love jihad and inflicting torture on her after their marriage. The police have registered a First Information Report and arrested the accused on her complaint.

The victim had disappeared about one and a half years ago. A mason from Sambhal, Moradabad, who came to build a toilet in the village claimed to be Sultan Singh, lured the girl into a fake relationship. She discovered his real identity upon reaching his residence. She managed to escape from his clutches and appealed to the Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar to take strict action against him.

This case pertained to a village that falls under the jurisdiction of Kurawali police station. She learned that the perpetrator was a Muslim after their wedding and protested following which he started abusing her. She pretended to go back to her house and escaped from there. She arrived to meet the senior police official and revealed, “Furqan Khan took me with him by hooking me in his love trap. We then tied the knot after which I found out that he was a Muslim.” The cop informed that Mainpuri Police had filed an FIR against the offender and apprehended him at the request of the complainant.

She reached the collectorate on 31st October and disclosed that construction of toilets was going on in all the houses in her village under the government scheme. He came there to work as a mason and introduced himself as Sultan Singh. He alleged that he belonged to the same caste as the girl. The two gradually grew closer and he frequently visited her place. He abducted her around one and a half years later. Her family members searched for her. They couldn’t find their daughter and therefore stopped looking for her after some time.

She fled from his house three days ago when she had the opportunity and labelled the allegation of love jihad on the offender. She sought action against him. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar, the matter is going to be probed and appropriate action would be initiated.