In a shocking case of love jihad in Lucknow, a Muslim youth named Mohammad Mazhar posed as a Hindu named Rahul to lure a married Hindu girl into his love trap, record her obscene videos, and use it to blackmail and rape her multiple times. The accused had drugged the victim before raping her and recording the act.

The matter pertains to the Madiyaon police station precinct wherein a Sitapur resident victim had a dispute with her husband and she came to Lucknow’s Madiyaon a few months ago. While searching for rented accommodation, the victim woman met petrol pump operator Mohammad Hasan.

Subsequently, Mohammad Hasan gave the Hindu woman’s mobile number to accused Mazhar who talked to the victim pretending to be Rahul and promised to help her in finding a rented home. The two soon started talking over the phone frequently and the accused posing as Rahul promised the victim to marry her.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Mazhar raped the Hindu victim by intoxicating her and filming an obscene video. Using that video, the accused began sexually abusing the woman repeatedly. Later when the victim learned about the real identity of Rahul, she confronted the accused.

The victim has alleged that Mazhar was pressuring her to convert to Islam along with her children, perform Nikah with him and move to Pakistan. Accused Mazhar said that he would arrange fake passports and visas as well. However, when the victim objected to this, he threatened to kill her, along with her husband and children.

The police have registered a case against accused Mohammad Mazhar, his brother-in-law and a friend under relevant sections. The accused has been arrested and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Notably, a similar love jihad case was reported from Lucknow recently wherein a Muslim man named Saud Alam posed as a Hindu named Raj to lure a Hindu girl staying in Lucknow into his love trap and had sexual relations with her. But when the man vanished after some days, the girl arrived at his house, only to find that he is a Muslim. Following this she filed a police complaint.