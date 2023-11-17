Violence has been reported in some parts of Madhya Pradesh where voting for 230 Assembly seats is currently underway.

According to media reports, incidents of stone pelting and firing have taken place outside two polling booths of the Dimani Assembly constituency at Mirghan in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

As per initial reports, clashes broke out between two groups of people after an alleged gunfire. One person who sustained injuries in the incident was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

“We haven’t been able to confirm reports of firing. There were incidents of stone-pelting and clashes between two groups of people. The police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd,” a senior police official told the media.

Dimani is a key Assembly constituency in the state. The BJP has fielded Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar from the seat.

BJP candidate injured in an incident of stone pelting in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh

Another incident of violence was reported in the Manhad village of Mehgaon assembly constituency of Bhind. BJP candidate Rakesh Shukla sustained injuries after stones were pelted outside a polling station in the area.

Reportedly, some people threw stones at Shukla, one of which hit his leg. Seeing the attack, Rakesh Shukla’s security personnel fired two shots in the air, rescued Shukla safely, and returned from the spot.

Congress and BJP workers clash in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Similarly, on Thursday night, a clash reportedly broke out between workers of the Congress and BJP in Indore’s Rau Assembly constituency. According to the police, the scuffle broke out between supporters of Congress candidate Jitu Patwari and BJP candidate Madhu Verma.

The police had to use force to disperse the crowd, it said.

Meanwhile, polling began for all 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, November 17 at 7 am where 2,533 candidates, including state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor Kamal Nath, are in the fray. In Madhya Pradesh, a voter turnout of almost 28% was recorded until 11 am, as per the Election Commission of India. The counting of votes in the state will take place on December 3.