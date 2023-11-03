On Friday (3rd November), a video surfaced on the internet showing TV ‘actress’ Urfi Javed getting arrested by the Mumbai Police due to her fashion sense. Two women police officers arrived at one of the Starbucks outlets in Mumbai where Urfi was spotted and asked her to accompany them to the police station. On asking the reason for detention, the Police said that people had complained about her clothes.

The video of the incident is going viral over the internet in which the two women police officers could be seen forcing Urfi Javed to sit in the police vehicle due to her clothes. Javed, meanwhile, could be seen wearing a backless top during the incident.

The video was first posted by one of the renowned paparazzi Instagram accounts named ‘Viral Bhayani’. Bhayani expressed shock and captioned the video which read, “What!! Is this for real?”. The netizens, meanwhile, indicated that the video was scripted and that the arrest of Javed was fake.

“This police looks more like that shown in the Rohit Shetty films,” said one of the users. “Where is the warrant to arrest??” another userasked. “This looks fake, why are the police making reels now?”, another user commented.

Screenshot from Instagram post

Urfi Javed is a TV ‘actress’ and is widely known for her very different fashion sense. She is known to wear ‘unique’ clothes, sometimes made out of safety pins or gunny bags or even mobile sim cards. “It’s my will, my wish. I’ll dress however I want to,” she claims.

Earlier, the ‘actress’ had been in the news after being attacked by Islamists for wearing skimpy clothes. In April this year, the ‘actress shared an image of herself in a bikini on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Her Islamist followers didn’t take kindly to it and harassed her for not dressing modestly at the Islamic festival.

The actress had also revealed how her family, notably her father, disparaged and physically tormented her until she ran away from home at the young age of 17. In another interview in 2021, she disclosed that she did not practice Islam and would never marry a Muslim.