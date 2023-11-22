The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), on Tuesday (21st November), called out the ‘Don Bosco Missionary’ in Bengaluru after it learned that the wards in the Missionary’s children’s home were being fed ‘suspicious meat’. Attaching a rough bill highlighting the order for beef, NCPCR on Twitter (X) said, “The team found suspicious meat in the kitchen during an inspection at Open Shelter, a children’s shelter run by the Don Bosco Missionary Organization in Davanagere, Karnataka.”

“We also found this bill of beef in the garbage. Despite the large number of Hindu children in the home, all the children are being made to practice Christianity and beef is being cooked. Notice is being issued for necessary action,” the NCPCR exposed.

This is days after the Chairman of the NCPCR, Priyank Kanoongo, found several irregularities at the children’s home, which is run by the ‘Don Bosco Missionary’ in Bengaluru. During the inspection, the NCPCR chief discovered that a child from Jodhpur (Rajasthan), who lost his way and ended up in Bengaluru, was staying at the children’s home for several months. Priyank Kanoongo added that the child should have been sent home per the rules but the children’s home chose to not comply with them.

While highlighting the recurring issue of keeping children against their will at shelter homes, Kanoongo pointed out, “Out of greed for funding, some child shelters hold children against their will and keep them away from their families. All of this is done in cahoots with the local authorities.”

The NCPCR Chairman also raised alarm about the fact that the children kept in the shelter home of ‘Don Bosco Missionary’ are not sent to school. At the same time, he found that a Christian preacher was staying illegally in the children’s home for a long time.

The NCPCR is conducting a thorough investigation into the case and necessary action will be taken after the investigation.