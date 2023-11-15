There has been a recent upsurge in pro-Palestinian protests in the United States. The protesters have called for the end of Israel. Interestingly, one name has come up in funding these protests, and that is Neville Roy Singham. He is the same person who was behind the infamous news portal NewsClick in India that received Chinese funding to run propaganda against India and the central government.

A recent report by The Free Press revealed that Singham and his wife, Jodie Evans, provided the financial backing to the protests that played a pivotal role in orchestrating and sustaining these protests. The extent of the financial support has raised eyebrows and triggered questions about the motivations and implications of such extensive support for the pro-Palestinian, rather pro-Hamas protests in the United States. Interestingly, the first protest that the organisation funded by Singham was held on 8th October, a day after Hamas initiated a terrorist attack on Israel. By that time, Israel was still counting how many people died in the terrorist attack. While the Israelis were mourning and preparing for a counter-attack, Singham and his organisation were already geared up for an anti-Israel narrative in the US.

📣🇵🇸NEW YORK CITY: ALL OUT FOR PALESTINE!!! 📣🇵🇸



🚨1PM, Sunday Oct 8

📍Times Square, Broadway & 42nd



Tomorrow, join us to stand with the people of Palestine, who have the right to resist apartheid, occupation & oppression.



✊🏽FREE PALESTINE! pic.twitter.com/hVJArqQpAm — The People's Forum (@PeoplesForumNYC) October 7, 2023

Singham’s contributions make almost the entire funding of TPF

Singham is the primary funder of the People’s Forum. From 2017 to 2022, he has provided financial contributions worth USD 20.4 million. The details of the funding have been provided in the public disclosure forums. Interestingly, the amount that Singham brought to the forum constitutes nearly the entire funding of The People’s Forum.

The organisation is based in Midtown Manhattan. It identifies itself as a “movement incubator for working-class and marginalised communities to build unity across historic lines of division at home and abroad.” However, the funding provided by Singham and his wife has raised concerns regarding the authenticity of the movement’s grassroots nature and its potential susceptibility to external influences.

Singham’s financial strength stems from his association with Thoughtworks, a software consulting company he founded in 1993. In August 2017, he sold the company for USD 785 million to Apax Partners. The People’s Forum was established during the same period, and a substantial amount was pumped into the organisation. Interestingly, the People’s Forum’s office is only a few meters away from the famous Times Square. In 2021, the organisation had 13 staff members and assets worth USD 13.5 million.

Singham’s connections to the CCP

Following the sale of Thoughtworks, Singham committed his life to “philanthropy” via his financial contributions. However, the reality is far from what he projected. The 69-year-old tech entrepreneur shifted to Shanghai and developed a close relationship with at least four propaganda news websites to promote and propagate the “feel good” image of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In a report, the New York Times explored his relations with CCP, raising questions about potential foreign influence in US affairs, especially related to the promotion of discord and division.

Rep Mike Gallagher, who is the chair of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, drew attention to the broader context of Chinese influence strategies, including the utilisation of Confucius Institutes on college campuses, TikTok’s algorithmic reach, and organisations like those funded by Singham, to undermine and weaken America. These concerns brought up the multifaceted nature of Singham’s involvement, extending beyond financial backing to geopolitical and ideological alignments that could impact the socio-political landscape.

The far-left ideology’s impact on Singham’s life

Singham has a lifelong association with the far-left political ideology. He was born in 1954 to a Cuban mother and a Sri Lankan father. His father was deeply engaged in political science and once advised the United Nations on Third-World development. His father authored several influential works as well. Singham was part of the radical Marxist League of Revolutionary Black Workers when he was only 17. He played an active role in organising strikes at a Chrysler plant in Detroit. In 1974, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) looked into his life and deemed him as “potentially dangerous”, underscoring the intensity of his involvement in leftist activism during those formative years.

Though Singham had subsequent success in the corporate world, his political beliefs remained radical. In 2008, Fortune profiled him in which he expressed admiration for Venezuela under Hugo Chavez and endorsed China’s economic policies as a model for capitalist economies.

Singham’s wife became pro-China after marriage

In 2017, Singham married Jodie Evans, a former Democratic political activist and co-founder of the anti-war nonprofit Code Pink, marking a union of like-minded individuals with a shared history of left-wing activism.

Initially, Evans was critical of the Chinese government’s treatment of feminists in 2015. However, following her marriage to Singham, there was a notable shift in her views towards CCP. In 2020, she started the #ChinaIsNotOurEnemy campaign through Code Pink. These days, she leads webinars praising China’s political structure and dismissing allegations of Uyghur oppression. Her transformation sparked controversy, especially given her simultaneous advocacy for the rights of Muslim residents in Gaza while justifying China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Notably, Singham shares an office with the Maku Group in Shanghai. The media company focuses on telling “China’s story well through innovation.” Furthermore, his association with pro-Chinese portals like NewsClick in India and the now-defunct New Frame in South Africa has raised questions about his authentication. He is also linked to the Chinese website Dongsheng News, which shows his involvement in shaping the narrative around China’s domestic and international image.

Lawmakers in the US have raised concerns over the couple’s links to the Chinese government. Notably, Senator Marco Rubio’s call for an investigation into its compliance with the Foreign Agents Registration Act. However, Singham has denied CCP ties and claimed his actions stem from personal views.

Despite accusations, Singham and Evans, associated with The People’s Forum, remain silent. The People’s Forum defends itself on social media, claiming Singham is a Marxist who donated wealth to political education. However, the questions remain intact about the organisation’s independence and external influence on its agenda.

The organisation’s executive director, Manolo De Los Santos, aligns the organisation with pro-China sentiments. He has praised China’s system on a state-owned media channel. However, De Los Santos stays away from commenting when it comes to questions about the uncertainty of the organisation’s leadership and ideology.

The organisation is actively involved in pro-Palestinian activism and frequently organises protests against perceived Israeli supporters. However, controversies surrounding financial transparency, alignment with China, and potential external influence persist. Senator Rubio’s call for investigation reflects broader concerns about foreign impact on domestic advocacy and prompts a reevaluation of the intersections between activism, philanthropy, and geopolitical alignment. Despite the scrutiny, The People’s Forum remains committed and undeterred, preparing for the upcoming “Shut It Down for Palestine” protest on 17th November.

🇵🇸 Yesterday, the world mobilized for Palestine with over 300 actions shutting it down for Palestine internationally.



‼️ The momentum continues to build!



🗓️ One-week from today, Friday, November 17th, the world will #ShutItDown4Palestine once again.



🔗 Join an action, or… pic.twitter.com/TAXN155Nq4 — The People's Forum (@PeoplesForumNYC) November 10, 2023

The NewsClick Controversy

On 5th August, The New York Times published a detailed article, revealing the ties of an American businessman with the Chinese government and his financial support to an Indian leftist propaganda outlet named NewsClick.

According to the US-based newspaper, a millionaire named Neville Roy Singham has been funding several news publications worldwide (including India) to peddle Chinese propaganda.

“What is less known, and is hidden amid a tangle of nonprofit groups and shell companies, is that Mr Singham works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide,” the article stated.

The New York Times pointed out that Singham has successfully disseminated Chinese government talking points under the pretext of ‘progressive advocacy’ in countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa, and the United States.

During its investigation, the American newspaper found that Neville Roy Singham had financed an India-based leftist propaganda outlet named NewsClick. It noted that the news outlet had repeated the talking points of the CCP in the past.

“In New Delhi, corporate filings show, Mr Singham’s network financed a news site, NewsClick, that sprinkled its coverage with Chinese government talking points. “China’s history continues to inspire the working classes,” one video said,” noted The New York Times.

