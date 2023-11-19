Sunday, November 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNuh: 2 minors who pelted stones at Hindu women going for 'Kuan Pujan' sent...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Nuh: 2 minors who pelted stones at Hindu women going for ‘Kuan Pujan’ sent to juvenile home, 1 granted bail

One of the three minors who pelted stones is now released on bail while the other two are in a juvenile home.

OpIndia Staff
VHP Haryana took a press conference on Nuh violence.
VHP Haryana addressed a press conference on Nuh violence. Image Source: Jagran
6

On Thursday (16th November), in Haryana’s Nuh district, a gathering of Hindu devotees, predominantly women, faced an assault from a nearby madrasa while participating in the ‘Kuan Pujan’ ritual. The Nuh police have confirmed that those involved in the stone pelting incident are ‘children’ from a nearby madrasa. One of them, a nine-year-old, was released on bail after presenting before the Child Welfare Committee. The other two, aged 12, were sent to a juvenile home after appearing before the Juvenile Justice Board.

On Friday, the police filed a first information report (FIR) against unidentified individuals. The police questioned three minors in the presence of their parents and later apprehended them. One of the three minors who pelted stones is now released on bail while the other two are in a juvenile home. Meanwhile, the state Women’s Commission wrote to the Nuh SP on Saturday and sought a detailed report about the incident within three days.

Krishna Kumar, the spokesperson for the Nuh police, stated, “The three are students of the madrasa, and after being captured in CCTV footage, they were apprehended. The involvement of others has not surfaced yet, but further investigation is underway. If we discover the involvement of anyone else during the investigation, legal action will be taken according to the law.”

VHP demands action against clerics

On Friday (17th November) the Vishva Hindu Parishad condemned the incident of stone pelting on Hindu women in Nuh. Pawan Kumar, ex-judge and state president of the VHP, accused certain madrasa clerics of influencing minors to throw stones at Dalit women during the Hindu rituals.

He said, “In Nuh, innocent children were turned into jihadist tools by clerics and then they were deployed into pelting stones at women. This condemnable act demands severe action against the clerics. The construction of a madrasa on municipal land in Nuh, without proper registration, raises concerns. The recurrence of such heinous acts in Hindu religious events calls for stringent measures.”

Pawan Kumar added, “There is an orchestrated conspiracy behind the attack and it is fostering pressure for conversions and migration, posing a serious threat. This incident raises questions about the involvement of clerics, demanding immediate and decisive action against them without any leniency.”

The case background

The Kuan Pujan ritual was being observed by the local women for the son of one Ram Avatar, a resident of ward No 11 in Nuh. As per the reports, the women were heading to the Kailash Mandir at around 8.30 pm when stones were pelted at them. When the women were returning from the temple, the accused began to pelt stones at them for a second time. This led to tension in the area.

The police arrived on the spot and prevented the situation from escalating. Angry residents raised slogans against the police administration. Meanwhile, three people were reportedly detained and some people were interrogated. Injured women were admitted to Nuh CHC for treatment.

Earlier, violence had broken out in Nuh during the Jalabhishek Yatra organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 31 this year. Six people were killed in the ensuing violence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNuh riots; Nuh violence
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

No deal yet, want all hostages back: Benjamin Netanyahu refutes Washington Post report about 5-day ceasefire with Hamas

OpIndia Staff -

Kanpur: Female teacher attempts to convert a Class 10 boy after trapping him in a love affair, FIR filed after court order

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Uttar Pradesh govt bans production, storage, sale of ‘Halal certified’ food items with immediate effect, says it violates Food Safety and Standards Act

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi takes jibe at ‘half-hearted’ photo-op by Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, compares their reunion and ‘100 handshakes’ with quitting vow of chain...

OpIndia Staff -

New pro-China president of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military from the country, assures friendship will continue

OpIndia Staff -

Israel denies reports ordering evacuation of Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital in an hour, thousands fled the medical centre amid conflicting reports

OpIndia Staff -

CBSE to implement biometric authentication in examination halls to curb malpractices, unfair means and impersonation: Report

OpIndia Staff -

OP Jindal Global University slams ‘activist’ who made anti-Hindu remarks during talk on Palestine issue, issues warning to ‘Professor’ for discriminating against Hindu students

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Operational difficulties, fear of landslides, and machine malfunctions posing challenges, drilling from the top and other end also to begin

Paurush Gupta -

Sacha Baron Cohen and other Jewish celebrities slam TikTok for promoting people supporting Osama Bin Laden in meeting with the app’s officials

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com