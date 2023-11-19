On Thursday (16th November), in Haryana’s Nuh district, a gathering of Hindu devotees, predominantly women, faced an assault from a nearby madrasa while participating in the ‘Kuan Pujan’ ritual. The Nuh police have confirmed that those involved in the stone pelting incident are ‘children’ from a nearby madrasa. One of them, a nine-year-old, was released on bail after presenting before the Child Welfare Committee. The other two, aged 12, were sent to a juvenile home after appearing before the Juvenile Justice Board.

On Friday, the police filed a first information report (FIR) against unidentified individuals. The police questioned three minors in the presence of their parents and later apprehended them. One of the three minors who pelted stones is now released on bail while the other two are in a juvenile home. Meanwhile, the state Women’s Commission wrote to the Nuh SP on Saturday and sought a detailed report about the incident within three days.

Krishna Kumar, the spokesperson for the Nuh police, stated, “The three are students of the madrasa, and after being captured in CCTV footage, they were apprehended. The involvement of others has not surfaced yet, but further investigation is underway. If we discover the involvement of anyone else during the investigation, legal action will be taken according to the law.”

VHP demands action against clerics

On Friday (17th November) the Vishva Hindu Parishad condemned the incident of stone pelting on Hindu women in Nuh. Pawan Kumar, ex-judge and state president of the VHP, accused certain madrasa clerics of influencing minors to throw stones at Dalit women during the Hindu rituals.

He said, “In Nuh, innocent children were turned into jihadist tools by clerics and then they were deployed into pelting stones at women. This condemnable act demands severe action against the clerics. The construction of a madrasa on municipal land in Nuh, without proper registration, raises concerns. The recurrence of such heinous acts in Hindu religious events calls for stringent measures.”

Pawan Kumar added, “There is an orchestrated conspiracy behind the attack and it is fostering pressure for conversions and migration, posing a serious threat. This incident raises questions about the involvement of clerics, demanding immediate and decisive action against them without any leniency.”

The case background

The Kuan Pujan ritual was being observed by the local women for the son of one Ram Avatar, a resident of ward No 11 in Nuh. As per the reports, the women were heading to the Kailash Mandir at around 8.30 pm when stones were pelted at them. When the women were returning from the temple, the accused began to pelt stones at them for a second time. This led to tension in the area.

The police arrived on the spot and prevented the situation from escalating. Angry residents raised slogans against the police administration. Meanwhile, three people were reportedly detained and some people were interrogated. Injured women were admitted to Nuh CHC for treatment.

Earlier, violence had broken out in Nuh during the Jalabhishek Yatra organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 31 this year. Six people were killed in the ensuing violence.