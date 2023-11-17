On Thursday (16th November), in Haryana’s Nuh district, a gathering of Hindu devotees, predominantly women, faced an assault from a nearby madrasa while participating in the ‘Kuan Pujan’ ritual. The Nuh police have confirmed that those involved in the stone pelting incident are ‘children’ from the madrasa. Nuh SP Narender Singh Bijarniya shared this information in an interaction with the media.

SP Narender Singh Bijarniya said, “On the complaint of women, an FIR has been registered under sections 354 and 323 of the IPC and the SC-ST act. From the Madarsa, footage had come where we could see three boys standing. On that basis, three boys have been identified. All three of them have been rounded up, and now they will be presented in the juvenile court.”

#WATCH | Nuh, Haryana: On the stone-pelting incident, Nuh SP Narender Singh Bijarniya says, "On the complaint of women, an FIR has been registered… From the Madarsa, footage had come where we could see three boys standing. On that basis, three boys have been identified. All… pic.twitter.com/dgXDtNN8aH — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

The police officer added, “Eight women have registered the FIR, and they have sustained minor injuries. We are interrogating all three boys to understand why this incident happened. So, further details can be ascertained only after their interrogation. All three children are minors.”

SP Narender Singh Bijarniya further said, “A short video clip of this incident has emerged. Based on this, we will establish the identities of all those who were standing there nearby. We will investigate all the allegations made by the women. The situation is in control. There is peace in the area. Leaders from both communities were called in the morning. A mutual understanding has been established between the leaders of both the communities so that such an incident does not take place again.”

The Kuan Pujan ritual was being observed by the local women for the son of one Ram Avatar, a resident of ward No 11 in Nuh. As per the reports, the women were heading to the Kailash Mandir at around 8.30 pm when stones were pelted at them. When the women were returning from the temple, the accused began to pelt stones at them for a second time. This led to tension in the area with members from both communities coming face to face.

The police arrived on the spot and prevented the situation from escalating. Angry residents raised slogans against the police administration. Meanwhile, three people were reportedly detained and some people were interrogated. Injured women were admitted to Nuh CHC for treatment.

Earlier, violence had broken out in Nuh during the Jalabhishek Yatra organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 31 this year. Six people were killed and a cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.