On Wednesday (8th November), Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh slammed the Congress party calling it a “Barbadi ki guarantee”. PM Modi accused Congress of indulging in corruption as he said in Chattisgarh Congress is involved in ‘betting’ alluding to the Mahadev app case and Rajasthan the infamous “Red Diary” allegedly containing details of corruption by Congress leaders. The Prime Minister said that “Congress is a party of Scams, Greed, Infighting, Deceit and Self-Development at the cost of the people of India.”

“Congress has absolutely deprived the people of MP. The betting scandal of Chhattisgarh, the Red Diary of Rajasthan, and the false promises of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh are other examples of the same. Congress means ‘barbaadi ki guarantee’. In 2018, they [Congress] promised a loan waiver to farmers, the farmers waited for 15 months but got nothing. In Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, Congress made a series of false promises. The Congress party knows that the youth of Madhya Pradesh don’t trust them due to their track record of corruption….Congress got power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but their CMs are involved in ‘satta’ [betting] and generating black money,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | PM Modi during a public rally in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh says, "In Chhattisgarh, there is betting and in Rajasthan, there is a 'red diary' of misdeeds of Congress. …Congress means 'barbaadi ki guarantee'…In Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, Congress made a series of… pic.twitter.com/ga5T04EGl4 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

PM Modi further urged the people to beware of the Congress party. He also said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is controlled by a remote. PM Modi asserted that when remote works Kharge speaks against Sanatan Dharma but when the remote is not working, he talks about Pandavas, the five warrior heroes of Mahabharat.

“This is the time to remain beware of the Congress party. It is that party that snatches money belonging to the poor, indulges in scams, and divides the society for chair; for Congress, the development of a state and the nation is not important…Congress president is controlled by a remote. He can’t do much. When the remote works, he abuses Sanatan (Dharma). Yesterday, when the remote was not working he spoke about Pandavas and said there are five Pandavas in BJP. We are proud that we are walking on the path laid by the Pandavas,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | PM Modi attacks Congress during his election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh



"…This is the time to remain beware of the Congress party. It is that party that snatches money belonging to the poor, indulges in scams, and divides the society for chair; for Congress, the… pic.twitter.com/z4Hs3a1cpx — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023

On the issue of corruption, PM Modi slammed the Congress party calling it a “well-oiled machinery that indulges in systemic corruption significantly looting the people of India.”

PM Modi added that the BJP Government on the other hand has facilitated corruption-free governance for the people of India and has ensured last-mile saturation of schemes and money being spent accurately for their overall development.

Asserting that he is in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said, “The entire state of MP and its people, including the poor & downtrodden, have me in their heart, and the reason is that Modi is at their service all the time. Even after several decades of Congress rule, poverty had remained a constant phenomenon in the country. Congress is based on falsity and does not possess the intent to alleviate poverty, empowering all,” PM Modi said adding that it is only the BJP Government that has ensured the development and empowerment of everyone.

दमोह के इस विहंगम दृश्य से साफ है कि मध्य प्रदेश में एक बार फिर डबल इंजन की सरकार बनना तय है। आशीर्वाद देने आई जनता-जनार्दन का वंदन। https://t.co/E1CDI4jp6V — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2023

PM Modi further criticised Congress for threatening to approach the Election Commission alleging violations of the model code of conduct following his announcement that the free ration Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme would be extended for an additional five years.

“They [Congress] are talking about approaching the ECI and complaining against Modi. How could he [PM Modi] talk about giving free ration to the poor? What does Modi think of himself? Do whatever you want, I will accept whatever punishment comes my way but I will not leave the work for the poor,” PM Modi said.