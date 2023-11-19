Sunday, November 19, 2023
Uttar Pradesh: Encounter between cattle smugglers and police in Rampur, Zahid lost his life while Bablu injured in leg

The cattle smugglers spotted the cops and began to race back after which they were pursued and lost control of their vehicle and tumbled down the road.

SP Rajesh Dwivedi questioning the culprit in Rampur. (Source: Amar Ujala)
The Patwai Police learned about the arrival of some cattle traffickers from Moradabad late on 18 November night after which an encounter took place between the two sides in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, Amar Ujala reported. One of the accused identified as 23-year-old Sajid son of Zahid, a resident of the Qurbla area which falls under Kundarki police station was shot dead.

The other 30-year-old individual named Bablu, son of Jamil who is from the Thawla region under the jurisdiction of Bilari Police Station was seriously injured and was admitted to a government hospital. He was then being interrogated by the authorities.

The action was followed by the area being checked thoroughly. The car of cow smugglers was coming at high speed from Moradabad towards Shahabad. They spotted the cops and began to race back after which they were pursued and lost control of their vehicle and tumbled down the road.

Authorities cordoned off and tried to apprehend the two miscreants but they opened fire on the team. Police fired shots and struck both perpetrators in their legs, wounding them. They were taken to Rampur district hospital for treatment where Sajid was declared dead by the doctors while Bablu was undergoing medical care.

Notably, three bovines were killed on the night of Diwali, 12 November, in the Doharia village which is located in the vicinity of Patwai police station which prompted the cops to initiate action.

