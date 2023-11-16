On Thursday (16th November), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) alumna Shehla Rashid shared on her X handle a video snippet from her recent interview in the ANI podcast with Smita Prakash wherein she explained the reason behind her change of heart. This comes a day after the podcast episode was released in which she commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for securing a “bloodless” political resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

In her X post, Shehla Rashid wrote, “What caused my change of heart is the realisation that the Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi is a selfless man who is taking radical decisions to transform India. He has braved intense criticism but remained steadfast to his vision of inclusive development that leaves no one behind.”

What caused my change of heart is the realisation that the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi is a selfless man who is taking radical decisions to transform India. He has braved intense criticism but remained steadfast to his vision of inclusive development that leaves no one behind. pic.twitter.com/s06cA2Q2ua — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 16, 2023

In the video attached to the post, she said, “It actually doesn’t matter what we do. Because the state needs to have the will to take action, to take some bold actions, and for that – you know – I really congratulate and I am really impressed by how the government of India has handled the whole Kashmir situation. Because – you know – I used to think that I have said a lot of things about the BJP. I have said a lot of things about the Prime Minister, the Home Minister.”

Shehla Rashid added, “But look at them. They have taken so much criticism domestically, and internationally. India has been castigated for the abrogation. But they took all that criticism on them. And it doesn’t make sense to me why somebody would – you know – make such a risky, unpopular – whatever you want to call – decision? And I have arrived at one conclusion which is what caused my change of heart also.”

Shehla Rashid further said, “I have realised that the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Home Minister – they are really selfless people who only care about the national interest, no matter how much the criticism. I mean I know how much criticism we have made of the government. How much criticism the government faced internationally, domestically, and from the opposition? Why would anyone take so much criticism – you know – if it were not for the national interest? and it has ended up serving the national interest. And of course, I understand, that it is not a deontological position. It is a consequentialist position that – you know – now we are judging the actions. But certainly, I should not continue to believe that I am the Miss Know-All.”

Shehla Rashid said, “Maybe there are some people who have a better reading of the situation. They have taken certain steps. And has it resulted in the saving of human lives in Kashmir? Yes, it has. Has it resulted in progress and development? It has. Has it resulted in us enjoying better freedom? Like, now, children can go to the play area at the mall. These are very superficial things. But actually, they are not. Now there is sports infrastructure. I mean there is a Kashmiri in the cricket team and there are Kashmiris in sports who are doing very well in the Asian Games. There are so many athletes who have performed.”

In the promo trailer of her interview with Smita Prakash in the ANI podcast, it was seen that Shehla Rashid lauded PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. This pulled much traction to the podcast episode released on 15th November. She credited the duo for bringing up a bloodless political solution to Jammu and Kashmir.

The former JNU student was questioned if her sympathies were with the stone pelters at that stage to which she replied, “In 2010, yes” and further elaborated, “But today when I see it, I am much more grateful for today’s situation. Kashmir is not Gaza, it has become clear that Kashmir is not Gaza, because Kashmir was just involved in these back-and-forth protests and sporadic incidents of insurgency and infiltrations.”

She also credited PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah’s initiatives for the developments that have occurred in Jammu and Kashmir. “All of those things, somebody needed to break the ice, and for that, I would like to credit the present government, especially the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. They have ensured a political solution to it, which I would say is bloodless.”

Notably, this is not the first time that Shehla Rashid has openly come in support of the actions of the Modi government. She recently praised India’s firm stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict. It is important to note that Shehla Rashid, who was once vehemently opposed to the Centre, is now frequently seen taking a stand for the country and endorsing the policies of the Modi government, particularly in light of the revocation of Article 370.