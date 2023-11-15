Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) alumna Shehla Rashid has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for securing a “bloodless” political resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. She lauded the two leaders in a snippet shared by news agency ANI. The whole interview is scheduled to be released later on 15 November.

The former JNU student was questioned if her sympathies were with the stone pelters at that stage to which she replied, “In 2010, yes” and further elaborated, “But today when I see it, I am much more grateful for today’s situation. Kashmir is not Gaza, it has become clear that Kashmir is not Gaza, because Kashmir was just involved in these back-and-forth protests and sporadic incidents of insurgency and infiltrations.”

She also credited PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah’s initiatives for the developments that have occurred in Jammu and Kashmir. “All of those things, somebody needed to break the ice, and for that, I would like to credit the present government, especially the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. They have ensured a political solution to it, which I would say is bloodless.”

Shehla Rashid also discussed the changes that occurred at Jawaharlal Nehru University and the damage inflicted on the institution following the anti-India protests on the campus and the arrests of radical Muslim and former research scholar Umar Khalid and then JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar on charges of criminal conspiracy and sedition related to the anti-Hindu riots in northeast Delhi.

She mentioned, “It was not just a life changer for the three of us, the entire university’s life, the entire university sort of suffered the consequences of that incident because there was so much backlash against anything to do with JNU. So overnight, from being an elite university, the queen of liberal arts and social sciences, etc., JNU became a slur. It was almost like a cuss word. What are the usual slogans in JNU,” she asked and added “Lal Salam. No such slogans as ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge’ have ever been raised at JNU.”

Notably, this is not the first time that Shehla Rashid has openly come in support of the actions of the Modi government. She recently praised India’s firm stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict and wrote, “While narratives & counter-narratives muddy the waters, India’s clear and principled stance emphasises the basics. Proud that Dr S Jaishankar an alumnus of our University is leading India’s foreign policy under PM Narendra Modi.”

War does not decide who is right, only who is left! While narratives & counter-narratives muddy the waters, India's clear & principled stance emphasises the basics. Proud that @DrSJaishankar an alumnus of our University is leading India's foreign policy under PM @narendramodi https://t.co/ezRS7PjQoO — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 4, 2023

Shehla Rashid asserted that she was “saying good things about some of the government’s initiatives” because “they are true.” She voiced, “Polarisation demands that we oppose something/someone just for the sake of it. But rationality demands otherwise.”

Many people, old friends, etc. ask me why I'm saying good things about some of the govt's initiatives. Simple answer: because they're true! Polarization demands that we oppose something/someone just for the sake of it. But rationality demands otherwise. 🙂 https://t.co/ehHGwFzWNe — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 5, 2023

Shehla Rashid also expressed gratitude for being an Indian and posted, “Looking at the events in the Middle East, today I realise how lucky we are as Indians. The Indian Army and security forces have sacrificed their everything for our safety.” She tagged the Offices of the Prime Minister and Home Minister respectively, Lieutenant Governor of J and K Manoj Sinha and the Indian Army and credited them “for bringing peace in Kashmir.”

Looking at the events in the Middle East, today I realise how lucky we are as Indians. The Indian Army and security forces have sacrificed their everything for our safety.



Credit where it's due @pmoindia @HMOIndia @manojsinha_ @adgpi @ChinarcorpsIA for bringing peace to Kashmir https://t.co/qeUCkJq9g3 — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) October 14, 2023

Referring to the unrest in the Middle East, Shehla Rashid additionally conveyed her gratitude to the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police for making numerous sacrifices to uphold peace in the Kashmir valley.

Peace is impossible without security, as the Middle East crisis has shown. The Indian Army @ChinarcorpsIA along with @crpfindia and brave personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police @JmuKmrPolice have made tremendous sacrifices to ensure long-term peace and security in Kashmir 🙏 — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) October 14, 2023

Shehla Rashid commended the leadership of the PM Modi government and LG Manoj Sinha administration for improving the human rights record in Kashmir and stated, “By a purely utilitarian calculus, the government’s clear stance has helped save lives overall. That’s my angle.”

However inconvenient it may be to admit this, the human rights record in Kashmir has improved under the @narendramodi government and @OfficeOfLGJandK administration. By a purely utilitarian calculus, the govt's clear stance has helped save lives overall. That's my angle. https://t.co/O6zpqHBOwT — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) August 15, 2023

It is important to note that Shehla Rashid, who was once vehemently opposed to the Centre, is now frequently seen taking a stand for the country and endorsing the policies of the Modi government, particularly in light of the revocation of Article 370.