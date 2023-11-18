On Friday (17th November), Delhi-based young social worker Jaspreet Kaur refused to take the Indira Priyadarshini Award given by the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) which is the youth wing of the Congress party. She shared this information from her X handle along with the screenshots of the email sent to her by the IYC national president Srinivas BV. Jaspreet Kaur runs an NGO named ‘Tejas for Change Foundation‘ in Delhi. Through her NGO, she works for poor, underprivileged, and disabled children and youth.

Jaspreet Kaur wrote in her X post, “I refuse to take Indira Priyadarshini Award as it’s from Indian Youth Congress, the most corrupt party and of course the ones who are responsible for Sikh massacre!”

I REFUSE to take INDIRA PRIYADARSHINI AWARD’ as it’s from INDIAN YOUTH CONGRESS @IYC, the most corrupt party and ofcourse the ones who are responsible for Sikh massacre! @srinivasiyc pic.twitter.com/ENSn4olsIL — Jaspreet Kaur (@jaspreetsays) November 17, 2023

The mail she received read, “Dear Awardees. We take this opportunity to inform you that the Indian Youth Congress has called for the “INDIRA PRIYADARSHINI AWARD” on November 18th, 2023 from 11:00 AM onwards at Jawahar Bhawan, New Delhi.. You are kindly requested to spare your valuable time to attend the program and grace the occasion with your presence to guide, inspire and motivate the members of Youth Congress.”

Screenshot of the email received by Jaspreet Kaur. Image Source: X handle of Jaspreet Kaur

In an interaction with OpIndia, Jaspreet Kaur said, “I run my NGO named the ‘Tejas for Change Foundation’ in Delhi. One of my acquaintances also runs an NGO in Delhi. I was connected to him. He had told me that he wished to suggest my name for this Indira Priyadarshini Award. At that time, I did not know that this award was given by the Congress party.”

She further said, “Yesterday (17th November), I received an email at around 9:20 p.m. from a Congress email ID where I knew that the Congress party gives this award. I immediately refused to take this award. In the mail I received, there are approximately 14 to 15 other co-recipients of this award mentioned in the mail list. I do not know them. All they told me was that ‘your work and presence will inspire and motivate Congress workers’. I do not have any idea about this award other than this. I rejected it the moment I read the name Congress.”

Jaspreet Kaur is a graduate in journalism and mass communication. She also teaches the French language. She heads the ‘Tejas for Change Foundation’. It was established in Delhi in December 2022 and started its ground operations in April 2023. This NGO works for disabled children and underprivileged youths through various activities to enhance their participation in sports and to support their education.

Jaspreet Kaur said, “I know of the Congress party looking at the way they committed the genocide of Sikhs in 1984. Had I accepted this award from that party, it would be a disgraceful act towards my entire Sikh community. I don’t want to take anything from Congress at any cost.”

She added, “Many people are trolling me for this on social media. They are saying that I rejected the award because I am from the BJP. The fact is that I would never take this award in any case – whether I support a particular party or I do not support it. I am not affiliated with the BJP. But the trollers are picking up my old tweets (posts on X), screenshots of the posts, and photos. I do not belong to any party.”

Detailing more about the reasons for getting trolled, she said, “I attended a program in the campaign ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’. It was held at the Shivaji College. I was invited there as a guest NGO member. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga Ji was also present there. He is politically active. I am not. But just because I was seen in a photograph with someone like him, people started claiming that I am from the BJP. I don’t hold any post in the BJP. I support some of their policies – that is true. But I am not a BJP member.”

The Indira Priyadarshini Award is given by the Indian Youth Congress to young individuals who have made contributions to society in various fields such as social work, education, arts, culture, and sports. The award was instituted in 1995 and is given annually. Jaspreet Kaur has called Congress the most corrupt party and held it responsible for the 1984 Sikh massacre while rejecting this award.