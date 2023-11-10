A song featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards in the category “Best Global Music Performance”. Grammy released the list of 2024 GRAMMY Nominations, and it includes the song Abundance In Millets by Falguni Shah and her husband Gaurav Shah.

The Grammy nomination for the song says, Abundance In Millets, Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi).

The song Abundance In Millets was released to boost awareness around the importance of millets as the world is celebrating the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. While the Shah couple has sung the song, it includes a portion of PM Modi’s speech on international millet year. In the snippet of the PM’s quotes, he is heard talking about adapting millets as part of our lifestyle. He says it will benefit the farmers of the country.

The song along with the video captures the cultivation of millet in India and narrates how it can play a crucial role in curbing hunger. The song promotes the consumption of millets among people from all walks of life as it is also very nutritious and can benefit the overall health of a person.

Besides singing the song, Falu (Falguni Shah) and Gaurav Shah also composed and wrote the song, along with Kenya Autie, Greg Gonzalez and Soumya Chatterjee. The song was written in both English and Hindi.

If the song wins the award, it will be the second Grammy for Falu, as she won the Grammy Award in 2022 for her 2021 album A Colorful World. She said the idea to write a song about millets came to her when she met PM Modi in New Delhi last year after her Grammy win.

On the Millet song, she said, “Prime Minister Modi has written a song with me and my husband Gaurav Shah.”

She said that PM Narendra Modi suggested to her she should write a song with a message of ending hunger during their discussion on the power of music to bring change and uplift humanity. As per her, the PM told her that India promotes millet because it is a super grain and has immense health and nutritional value.

After that, Falu asked if PM Modi will collaborate in writing the song, to which he agreed. She said that she was initially nervous about writing the song with PM Modi, but the whole collaboration happened in a very organic way.

“It’s one thing to write for him and it’s one thing to write with him. In the middle of the song, you will hear the speech that he has written and narrated in his own voice,” she said. Falguni Shah had added that she was “honoured” and “humbled” to collaborate with PM Narendra Modi on the millet` song.