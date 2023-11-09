Thursday, November 9, 2023
Updated:

Spain: Jihadi network busted, 14 Pakistanis arrested in major anti-terror operation

ANI
Spain: 14 Pakistanis arrested after police burst major jihadi network
14 persons of Pakistani origin arrested in Spain, image via ANI
4

Police in Spain arrested 14 Pakistan-origin individuals and busted a suspected jihadist network based in the country, Euro Weekly News reported.

The arrests were made as part of an operation initiated by Spain’s General Information Commissioner’s Office after the anti-terrorist alert level was raised in the country following Hamas’ attack on Israel a month ago. Spanish Security Forces redoubled surveillance on suspects in order to avoid possible attacks, Euro Weekly News reported.

All of the detainees were of Pakistani origin and are said to have lived in Catalonia, Valencia, Guipuzcoa, Vitoria, Logrono and Lleida, according to Euro Weekly News, the largest English newspaper in Spain.

Police sources confirmed the arrests to La Razon, a local daily. Those arrested will be reportedly produced in court on Wednesday (local time).

Euro Weekly News reported that it is believed that these individuals formed a network in which jihadist messages and a high degree of radicalisation were transmitted online.

David Atherton, a journalist at The European Conservative posted on social media app X stating that these 14 Pakistani jihadists are linked to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) an Islamic extremist political party in Pakistan.

“In Spain 14 Pakistani jihadists have been arrested for terrorist activities. They lived in Catalonia, Valencia, Guipuzcoa, Vitoria, Logrono & Lleida. They are linked to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan an Islamic extremist political party in Pakistan,” he said.

A similar anti-terror operation was carried out by the Spain’s national police last month where the police caught four suspected jihadists, reported Euro Weekly News.

Those four suspects were arrested in the Granada municipality of Huetor-Tajar, Cubelles in Barcelona, and Madrid, for ‘proselytism and jihadist recruitment’, the Spanish weekly said.

Reportedly, among those arrested was a man named “Caliph” who authorities said was the “creator and administrator of several groups in which he tried to indoctrinate young people in the jihadist creed.”

A married couple who had apparently been brought together after joining one of these online social media groups was also among those held, Euro Weekly News reported. Adding to this, the fourth suspected jihadist was said to have been an ‘indoctrinated’ individual.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

