Telangana: IT raids at relatives of Minister Sabitha Reddy, pharma company also under radar

According to the reports, the officers searched the home of one of the close relatives of Minister Reddy, identified as Pradeep. Pradeep's Gachibowli flat was searched along with the residences of other relatives of Minister Reddy. 

On Monday (13th November) Income Tax officers conducted raids at the residence of relatives of Telangana Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy in Hyderabad. These raids come ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in Telangana.

The authorities, meanwhile, also carried out raids at a well-known pharmaceutical company in Hyderabad. Concurrent searches were conducted at 15 different locations throughout the city.

The raids were conducted at the residences and offices of the chairman, CEO, and directors of a pharma company in the state.

Searches were also conducted at the staff offices and the home of the pharmaceutical company’s owner. It is believed that Kotla Narendra Reddy who is associated with the well-known pharma company, Dr Reddy’s Lab, is connected to the ongoing probe.

However, the reason behind the raids or further details has not yet been made public by the officers. These raids come ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in Telangana.

The 2023 Telangana Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held from 30th November and shall end on 5th December to elect all 119 members of the state’s Legislative Assembly. The voting is scheduled to take place on 30th November, and the votes will be counted on 3rd December.

