Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra appeared before the Parliament Ethics Committee on Thursday, November 2. The TMC leader disposed before the committee in the ‘cash for query scam’ in which she has been accused of misusing her Parliamentary privilege for monetary benefits.

In a video shared by ANI, the politician is seen walking into the Parliament donning a red saree and sunglasses. She carries a laptop bag, an expensive designer handbag and a tiffin bag in her hand as she enters the Parliament, where the questioning is underway.

#WATCH | TMC MP Mahua Moitra arrives at the Parliament in Delhi.



She is appearing before the Parliament Ethics Committee in connection with the 'cash for query' charge against her. pic.twitter.com/Hl4ZqG3eEl — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

It may be recalled that Moitra, who is a Lok Sabha MP from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar, was originally summoned on 31st October. But she had sought to delay it by saying that she was in her constituency. On Saturday (28th October), the deputy secretary of the Lok Sabha directed TMC MP Mahua Moitra to appear before the Ethics Committee on 2nd November in connection with the investigation of the allegations of ‘cash-for-question- against her. The Lok Sabha secretariat wrote to her stating that her request for an extension of the date has been accepted.

Notably, Mahua Moitra is being questioned based on reports received by the Ethics Committee from three Union Ministries namely Home, Information Technology and External Affairs ministries, along with other documents and evidence.

The panel had sought information from the three ministries after a meeting held on October 26.

The committee had inquired about several things, including whether her login IP addresses and her locations matched.

It may be recalled that the IT ministry had stated that it had sent a report to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee confirming that the TMC leader’s parliamentary ID was accessed 49 times from Dubai.

It is notable here that businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who has admitted to getting access to Mahua Moitra’s Lok Sabha login ID and password, lives in Dubai.

The TMC leader, meanwhile had admitted to sharing parliamentary login with businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Moitra had also written to the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha saying that she should be permitted to cross-examine Darshan Hiranandani. The TMC MP added that Hiranandani had provided no documentary evidence to back his allegation.

The allegations against the Trinamool Congress MP came to the fore days after BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the TMC leader had mortgaged the national security for her monetary benefits. He stated that the TMC leader’s parliamentary ID was used in Dubai when she was present in India. He also noted that the entire government functionaries including the Prime Minister are present on the National Informatics Centre (NIC) portal which was allegedly being operated from Dubai at the behest of the TMC leader.

Interestingly, while Mahua Moitra argued that there was no way a wealthy businessman like Darshan Hiranandani who has access to PMO and ministers would be compelled by a first-time MP like her, she did not deny taking gifts from the businessman.

Moreover, she did not refute the most controversial accusation about the “cash-for-query” scam, which is sharing her parliament login credentials with Hiranandani to target Gautam Adani.

Turning an approver in the case, Darshan Hiranandani had admitted in an affidavit that Mahua Moitra gave him parliamentary login credentials and took luxury gifts for asking questions that were targeted against Adani.

