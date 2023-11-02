Thursday, November 2, 2023
HomeNews Reports​Farzan Khan rapes a Hindu girl in Ajmer, takes her to his wife &...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

​Farzan Khan rapes a Hindu girl in Ajmer, takes her to his wife & in-laws in Rajgarh after forcing her to convert and marry

When he arrived at his in-laws in Rajgarh Biaora, Farzan Khan and the victim were received by his wife and in-laws

OpIndia Staff
Representative Image
10

In a shocking case of rape and religious conversion in Ujjain, a Muslim youth seduced a Hindu girl and took her to Ajmer, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. He raped her and then took her to his in-laws’ in Rajgarh Biaora. The girl managed to connect with her mother on the phone and narrated the ordeal following which the police arrested the accused.

The victim is a college student who lives in the Noorani Masjid street in Nagjhiri area. She told the that she knew the accused, Farzan Khan, who lived in the area, for the last four years. She was reportedly approached by Farzan a few days ago who said to her that he loves her and wants to marry her. When she refused to marry him, Farzan began to pressure her to convert.

On 27th October, at 9 am, Farzan called the victim near Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital. Here the two kept roaming in Rajbada. Farzan took her to Ajmer that very night. He allegedly attempted to rape her in a hotel near Delhi Gate. “If I refused, he threatened to kill my family members. After this, I had to obey him,” Dainik Bhaskar quoted the victim.

Surprisingly, the victim said that after Ajmer, the accused took the victim to Rajgarh Biaora. Here, they were received by his wife and father-in-law. It was here that the victim found that Farzan was already married. This is when the girl called her mother and told her about the whole incident. After this, the police arrested the accused Farzan and handed over the victim to her family.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
664,858FollowersFollow
34,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com