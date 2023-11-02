In a shocking case of rape and religious conversion in Ujjain, a Muslim youth seduced a Hindu girl and took her to Ajmer, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. He raped her and then took her to his in-laws’ in Rajgarh Biaora. The girl managed to connect with her mother on the phone and narrated the ordeal following which the police arrested the accused.

The victim is a college student who lives in the Noorani Masjid street in Nagjhiri area. She told the that she knew the accused, Farzan Khan, who lived in the area, for the last four years. She was reportedly approached by Farzan a few days ago who said to her that he loves her and wants to marry her. When she refused to marry him, Farzan began to pressure her to convert.

On 27th October, at 9 am, Farzan called the victim near Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital. Here the two kept roaming in Rajbada. Farzan took her to Ajmer that very night. He allegedly attempted to rape her in a hotel near Delhi Gate. “If I refused, he threatened to kill my family members. After this, I had to obey him,” Dainik Bhaskar quoted the victim.

Surprisingly, the victim said that after Ajmer, the accused took the victim to Rajgarh Biaora. Here, they were received by his wife and father-in-law. It was here that the victim found that Farzan was already married. This is when the girl called her mother and told her about the whole incident. After this, the police arrested the accused Farzan and handed over the victim to her family.