In June 2023, Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised concerns over irregularities in executing the central Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan. The allegations raised by Meena led to an investigation that slowly unfolded what happened with the scheme in Rajasthan. In the last few weeks, the investigation gained momentum, revealing details of the alleged scam.

The heart of the allegations lies with the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED). The agency is responsible for implementing the Central Jal Jeevan Mission across the state. The scheme aims at providing safe drinking water through household tap connections across the state.

Multiple raids led to the seizure of cash, gold and devices

In August this year, a First Investigation Report (FIR) was filed on the matter by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), leading to an investigation. Following the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took over the investigation. The central investigating agency conducted a series of raids at 25 locations, including the properties and offices of a high-ranking bureaucrat, earlier this month.

The allegations implicate state Cabinet minister Mahesh Joshi, who oversees the groundwater portfolio and Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal. It has been alleged the scam is worth Rs 20,000. In his allegations laid by Meena, he alleged that the tenders worth Rs 900 crores were awarded to two companies who presented fake experience certificates. Around 48 Jal Jeevan Mission projects were handed over to these companies, leading to unwarranted delays in the project’s completion.

Responding to the ACB’s FIR, the ED investigated the proprietors of two tubewell companies and others accused of bribing public servants to secure illegal protection, manipulate tender processes, obtain bill sanctions, and conceal irregularities in projects under the PHED.

In September this year, the investigating agency conducted more raids in several locations in the state, including Jaipur, Alwar, Neemrana, Behror, and Shahpura. The ED seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 2.32 crores. During the raid, the agency also found gold worth Rs 64 lakh, several documents, digital evidence, hard drives and mobile phones.

Another raid was conducted in November 2023, leading to the seizure of 9.6 KG of gold, amounting to Rs 5.83 crore, and 6.4 KG of silver, amounting to Rs 3.9 lakh. The November raids targeted properties linked to ACS Agarwal. He holds several positions at the PHED, Ground Water Department, Water Resources Department, and State Water Resources Planning Department. The raids led to an investigation into several individuals connected to a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Gehlot claimed ‘political motivation’ behind raids.

On the political front, the Chief Minister of Congress-led Rajasthan accused the central agencies, including the ED of targeting the Opposition. Gehlot claimed the Congress party was being targeted at the behest of BJP-led central government. He questioned the timing of the actions, and the investigation paced up just ahead of the state elections. He criticised the working methodology of the investigating agencies and claimed there was a need to target the corrupt individuals and not the political parties.

Furthermore, Gehlot claimed the credibility of the ED comes under the radar with such actions countrywide. He claimed the actions taken by the ED in recent times were “politically motivated” and called for a “re-evaluation of ED’s credibility”.

On the other hand, BJP capitalised on the situation and opened a strategic line of attack on Congress. The attack forced Congress to drop sitting Hawa Mahal MLA Mahesh Joshi from the election lineup. Notably, Joshi is confident of Gehlot. He was among the leaders who boycotted a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting last year.

PM Modi attacked Congress over alleged scam

During his rallies in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has actively targeted the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the alleged scam. On 15th November, he highlighted the Central Government’s efforts to provide tap water to nearly 50 lakh houses in Rajasthan. However, the project was delayed due to the alleged scam. He added that despite sending ample funds for the Jal Jeevan Mission, the money was misused, with commissions being taken even for this essential service. Citing the feedback from Barmar and Jaisalmer villages, where payments were reportedly misused, he attacked the Congress leaders for alleged corruption.

HM Amit Shah attacked Congress govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah opened an attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ahead of elections, alleging corruption documented in the “Laal Diary”. He alleged that the diary contained Gehlot’s financial improprieties that surpassed all previous state governments’ corruptions since independence. He listed scams in mining and secretariat offices, including the water supply scam, and urged the voters to choose the “double-engine” government for prosperity under Narendra Modi’s leadership. The ‘Laal Diary’ controversy became prominent after a former minister suggested it held incriminating information about Gehlot’s financial transactions.

What is the Jal Jeevan Mission Scheme?

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, drinking water was to be provided in rural areas. In this, 50 per cent of the expense was to be borne by Rajasthan and 50 per cent expense was to be borne by the Central Government. Under this, the DI duct iron pipeline was to be laid, but with the connivance of water supply department officers and contractors, the HDPE pipeline was laid.

A scam worth crores of rupees has come to light in this work. The pipes that were stolen from Haryana were passed off as new and laid. Money was taken by claiming that the pipeline was new. Moreover, many kilometres of pipeline were not laid. In lieu of this, payment worth crores of rupees was taken.

Rajasthan Congress minister Mahesh Joshi’s son accused of rape and torture

Last year in May, a 23-year-old woman filed a rape complaint against Rohit Joshi, the son of Dr Mahesh Joshi, the Rajasthan government’s water supply minister. The young woman working for a Rajasthan-based news channel had filed a rape case with Delhi’s Sadar Bazar police station. A zero FIR had been filed in Sadar Bazar police station and forwarded to Sawai Madhopur.

The FIR stated that Rohit repeatedly threatened the victim in the name of his father. Rohit further stated that he has had contacts with miscreants and the mafia and that he is not frightened of the cops. He warned her about being treated like Bhanwari Devi. The woman claimed that the father-son duo posed a threat to her and her family’s lives, after which the Rajasthan High Court had granted police protection to the woman.

Despite the complaint, the son of the Rajasthan Congress leader was not arrested. In fact, within a month, a court in Delhi granted anticipatory bail to cabinet minister Mahesh Joshi’s son Rohit in a rape case filed against him by a 24-year-old woman.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections

Voting for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections is scheduled for 25th November. The result will be announced on 3rd December.