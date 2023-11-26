A case involving the forced conversion of a Dalit eunuch named Muskan to Islam has surfaced in the Muzaffarnagar region of Uttar Pradesh. She filed a police complaint against three other eunuchs including Preeti, Kaushar Ali and Guddu on 24 November. She reportedly suffered abuse for refusing to embrace Islam, according to the complaint.

The matter transpired in the Mansurpur police station area of Muzaffarnagar district. The victim who is a resident of Nawala village notified the authorities and mentioned that she is a Hindu and has always lived her life per Sanatan Dharma. However, some Muslim transgenders used to be angry with her over her religious practices particularly the three named accused.

She stated that Kaushar Ali masquerades as Geeta whereas Preeti is originally from Bihar and is a Muslim, but she has maintained a Hindu name. She disclosed that Preeti was originally a male and fathered two children. Later, he underwent surgery and turned into an eunuch. Guddu hails from Mewat.

Muskaan further asserted that the perpetrators have been pressuring her to become a Muslim for a number of years. She was tortured when she refused to comply. She highlighted in her complaint that on 24 November she was attacked by the culprits and several of their accomplices in an attempt to murder her.

She suffered multiple injuries in the assault and received stitches on her head by the doctors. She is now being shifted to Meerut for better treatment. Muskaan charged that the assailants also stole all her jewellery and other essentials.

The cops have opened an investigation and filed a case after receiving the complaint. However, no arrests have been made so far. While talking to OpIndia Muskaan pointed out that numerous cases are already filed against Kaushar Ali who has a criminal mindset.

The victim claimed that Preeti moved to Muzaffarnagar from Bihar where she stays in a rented house and antisocial elements congregate there every night to drink alcohol and use other substances. She voiced that the offenders are trying to take over her area.