The Food Safety and Drugs Authority (FSDA) units continued conducting inspections and confiscating products following the Uttar Pradesh government’s prohibition on companies issuing halal certification on food products in the state. Despite a comprehensive statewide review set for Thursday (23rd November), district administrations are actively engaging in raids and search operations across various locations.

The government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has imposed a ban on the production, purchase, sale, and storage of halal-certified products. FIRs have also been registered against such companies at the Hazratganj police station, and raids have been conducted at various locations. The FSDA will soon release a phone number where the general public can call and provide information related to halal practices. Action will be taken based on this information.

Raids in Lucknow and Prayagraj

In Lucknow, Assistant Food Commissioner S.P. Singh, leading the FSDA team, confiscated items valued at more than Rs 26,000 from four locations. Similarly, in Prayagraj, the FSDA team conducted inspections at several outlets.

Over the last two days, teams led by Mamta, the Assistant Commissioner of Food, conducted thorough inspections at 95 locations in Lucknow. In these raids, samples totalling Rs 6,500 in value were confiscated and subsequently sent to the laboratory. The seized products encompassed items such as baking soda, cocoa powder, ready-to-eat foods like vegetable burger patties and vegetable momos, in addition to various confectionery items.

At the Blinkit store in Bantara Karauli, packets of salted almonds, party snacks, and mixed vegetables were confiscated. Raids have been conducted at various other locations, including Spencors Retail Fun Mall in Gomti Nagar, Grocers Store in Ruchi Khand Ashiyana, Reliance Store, Ashraf General Store, Shyam Provision Store, Raju Kirana Store, Narayan Provision Store, Subhash Oil and Nishatganj’s Botanical Store, All About Dessert in Indiranagar, Brijwasi Bakery, Sri General Store in Bapu Tameau, Mukesh Departmental Store in Alam Bagh, Golden Bakery, Smart Point in Krishna Nagar, Shakooja Mart in Chandar Nagar, and Keshav Store in Hazratganj.

Anti-Halal Raids on McDonald’s and other outlets in Lucknow

A raid was conducted at a McDonald’s outlet in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. The reason behind this action was the utilization of products certified as halal at McDonald’s. On Wednesday (22nd November 22) a team from the Food Safety Department carried out an inspection at the outlet, during which rapper bases were seized. These rapper bases were being used in the preparation of pizzas. 68 packets of tortilla wraps have been seized from McDonald’s.

The FSDA (Food Safety and Drugs Administration) department’s team confiscated all the items. During the seizure, the Assistant Commissioner provided information that teams are now being sent to all McDonald’s outlets to investigate where products certified as halal are being used.

Raids in Gorakhpur and Ayodhya

In Gorakhpur‘s city market, a total of Rs 40,000 worth of food items were confiscated from various locations. Under the leadership of Hitendra Mohan Tripathi, the teams gathered samples, including noodles, toffees, coffee, brown sugar, and edible curry mixes. Simultaneously, in Ayodhya, a team headed by Manik Chandra Singh procured samples of packaged spices from the central market in the city.

Raids of a similar nature were carried out in more than two dozen districts, spanning locations such as Kanpur, Ayodhya, Gautam Budh Nagar, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur, Etawah, Auraiyya, and Rae Bareli.