On Sunday (26th November), the founder and Managing Director of the coaching institute ‘Drishti IAS’, Vikas Divyakirti, conceded that he did not want Yogi Adityanath to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

He made the revelations during the ‘Seekho Path Saphalta Ka (Learn the way to success)’ session, which was moderated by journalist Saurabh Dwivedi during the third day of the ‘Sahitya Aaj Tak 2023’ event in Delhi.

On being asked about his dislike for Yogi Adityanath, Vikas Divyakirti remarked, “When discussions were underway to make him the CM, I wanted from my heart that Yogi Adityanath did not become the Chief Minister.”

The Managing Director of Drishti IAS, who has a history of making anti-Hindu remarks, claimed, “I was of the opinion that someone like him with a strong religious background will not be fit for a political position of the Chief Minister.”

“If I analyse his track record of the last 5-7 years, then, I can say without hesitation (barring a few instances) that Yogi Adityanath’s performance as the CM is superlative.”

Vikas Divyakirti on Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav

During the session, he was also quizzed about his opinion on Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

“Rahul Gandhi is constantly evolving into his best version. He is doing much better now as compared to the past. He is becoming better by the day. But I do not think he stands a chance in the 2024 elections. But it is possible that he will be a strong contender in the 2029 polls,” Vikas Divyakirti remarked.

“If he can become a strong contender, then, what is the issue? Why should we live under the impression that a country will ruled forever by only one party (referring to the BJP)? Let new players come into the political scenario and lead the command of the nation. I do not find anything wrong in it,” he added.

The Managing Director of ‘Drishti IAS’ also praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and hailed him as an ‘able administrator.’ Vikas Divyakirti also claimed that RJD politician Tejashwi Yadav is a ‘promising future leader’ of Bihar, who has supposedly been able to leave behind his legacy of ‘Jungle Raj.’