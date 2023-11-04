An appalling act by a Muslim man was caught on camera in which he can be seen entering a Hindu temple and urinating near the Shiv Ling inside the temple. The incident is from Kandar village, Murshidabad, a video of which has gone viral on the internet, sparking outrage. The police have reportedly arrested the accused, identified as Ara Sheikh, son of Ratan Sheikh.

As per media reports, the incident unfolded in Salar Block of Murshidabad district of West Bengal and reportedly took place on 31st October, this year.

#WestBengal

A Muslim youth named Ara Sheikh(S/O- Ratan Sheikh) entered a Hindu temple, urinate at Kandar village, Under Salar Block of #Murshidabad district. The video is already viral in Facebook. Several posts claim that the Muslim youth is arrested. pic.twitter.com/Nj9oUgar5A — Hindu Voice (@HinduVoice_in) November 4, 2023

At the beginning of the viral video, the accused appears to be indulging in an argument with another man. He is then seen pacing down the temple premises and reaching near the idol. Meanwhile, a few other persons, present at the spot, can be heard yelling and trying to stop him from committing any offensive and disgusting act. However, the accused does not stop, unzips his pants, and starts urinating inside the temple.

The video of his shameful act left the internet fuming and sparked massive outrage with the Hindu community demanding that strict action should be taken against the culprit for hurting their religious sentiments.

Speaking with media portal Newsroompost.com, a police official from Salar police station confirmed that the accused has been arrested. They acknowledged that someone recorded the video of the incident and made it viral on the internet. They further informed that the accused Ara Sheikh is a mentally unstable person and has been undergoing treatment for the same since 2017. The media portal has also shared the purported medical documents of the accused Ara Sheikh and the telephonic conversation with the local police confirming his arrest.