Saturday, November 4, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Muslim man urinates near a Shivling inside a Hindu temple in Murshidabad,...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Muslim man urinates near a Shivling inside a Hindu temple in Murshidabad, arrested after video goes viral

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, a man identified as Ara Sheikh urinating near a Shivling inside a temple in West Bengal's Murshidabad, sparking outrage among the Hindu community.

OpIndia Staff
Police arrest Ara Sheikh for urinating inside Hindu temple, police say accused mentally deranged
Screengrab from viral video (Image Source - Free press Journal)
5

An appalling act by a Muslim man was caught on camera in which he can be seen entering a Hindu temple and urinating near the Shiv Ling inside the temple. The incident is from Kandar village, Murshidabad, a video of which has gone viral on the internet, sparking outrage. The police have reportedly arrested the accused, identified as Ara Sheikh, son of Ratan Sheikh.

As per media reports, the incident unfolded in Salar Block of Murshidabad district of West Bengal and reportedly took place on 31st October, this year.

At the beginning of the viral video, the accused appears to be indulging in an argument with another man. He is then seen pacing down the temple premises and reaching near the idol. Meanwhile, a few other persons, present at the spot, can be heard yelling and trying to stop him from committing any offensive and disgusting act. However, the accused does not stop, unzips his pants, and starts urinating inside the temple. 

The video of his shameful act left the internet fuming and sparked massive outrage with the Hindu community demanding that strict action should be taken against the culprit for hurting their religious sentiments.

Speaking with media portal Newsroompost.com, a police official from Salar police station confirmed that the accused has been arrested. They acknowledged that someone recorded the video of the incident and made it viral on the internet. They further informed that the accused Ara Sheikh is a mentally unstable person and has been undergoing treatment for the same since 2017. The media portal has also shared the purported medical documents of the accused Ara Sheikh and the telephonic conversation with the local police confirming his arrest. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,068FollowersFollow
35,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com