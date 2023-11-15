Star Indian batsman Virat Kohli left Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar behind after scoring a sensational century in the semi-final against New Zealand during the 2023 World Cup, becoming the first cricketer to hit 50 centuries in one-day internationals. Kohli had previously matched Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI centuries on November 5 against South Africa at Eden Gardens.

Here’s the moment when Kohli hit his 50th century:-

The Moment Virat Kohli hits 50th Odi Century. #ViratKohli𓃵pic.twitter.com/oUDjalJOoG — Cricpedia Edits (@Cricpedia_edits) November 15, 2023

Virat Kohli has already notched up six centuries in 2023, reinventing himself after a brief period of lean patch. This recent hundred against New Zealand marks his fifth century in all ODI World Cups and his third in the current tournament. Kohli’s journey in World Cup centuries began with a hundred on debut against Bangladesh in 2011, and he continued the trend with another century against Pakistan in 2015. Despite an impressive batting performance in the 2019 World Cup, Kohli couldn’t secure any centuries during that tournament.

Kohli started off cautiously after Indian captain Rohit Sharma provided a blistering start to the team, racking 47 in just 29 balls, with 4 sixes and 4 boundaries. Gill, on the other hand, kept the tempo up, solidifying the foundation set by Sharma. However, he got retired hurt in the middle overs, which led to the arrival of Shreyas Iyer in the middle. Iyer and Kohli paced up a robust partnership to take India to 327-2 before Kohli held out to the deep square leg in his quest to up the ante.

Virat Kohli has become the third Indian, joining Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma, to register centuries in knockout matches of the ODI World Cups. Ganguly achieved this feat with an unbeaten 111 off 114 balls against Kenya in the 2003 World Cup semifinal, while Rohit Sharma accomplished it by smashing 137 against Bangladesh in the quarterfinal of the 2015 World Cup.

In this edition of the World Cup, Virat Kohli has displayed sensational form, setting himself apart by breaking numerous records previously held by Sachin Tendulkar. The 35-year-old Kohli now boasts the records for the highest run tally in a single edition of an ODI World Cup and the most fifty-plus scores in any ODI World Cup. Additionally, during his remarkable performance in the first semifinal, Kohli surpassed Ricky Ponting, securing the third position in the list for the most runs in one-day internationals.