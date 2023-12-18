Monday, December 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsArvind Kejriwal summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi liquor policy scam case
News Reports
Updated:

Arvind Kejriwal summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi liquor policy scam case

Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the financial watchdog to appear before it on 2nd November as well. The head of the Aam Aadmi Party, however, had ignored the summons

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal summoned by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case
Image- ANI
4

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to be questioned regarding the money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy that was scrapped. On Thursday, December 21, he has been asked to appear before the agency. Arvind Kejriwal has received two summons from the Enforcement Directorate over the same case.

Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the financial watchdog to appear before it on 2nd November as well. The head of the Aam Aadmi Party, however, had ignored the summons, claiming it was unlawful and intended for political purposes.

Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, two of Arvind Kejriwal’s party leaders, were both taken into custody by the central investigative agencies concerning the same case. In April of this year, the CBI also questioned Arvind Kejriwal regarding the purported liquor scam.

After being questioned for more than nine hours at the CBI headquarters in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal spoke to the media and said the investigation team had asked him 56 questions. “CBI questioning was conducted for 9.5 hours. I answered all the questions. The entire alleged liquor scam is false and bad politics. AAP is ‘kattar imaandaar party’. They want to finish AAP but the country’s people are with us,” Kejriwal had said.

It may be noted that Kejriwal was summoned by the federal agency to appear before it on November 2. However, the CM skipped the summons and left for Madhya Pradesh later in the day to hold a roadshow in Singrauli.

Terming the summons ‘illegal’, Kejriwal responded to the summons by ED by saying that he would not be appearing for the questioning as he had other events scheduled. He had claimed that he is a star campaigner with state elections coming up and therefore, he has other commitments which would not allow him to attend the summons.

Arvind Kejriwal also added that the summons was “motivated and issued for extraneous considerations” and asked ED to withdraw it.

The case against the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Liquor scam became stronger after the Supreme Court denied bail to AAP leader and former deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia. While denying bail, the apex court noted that a money trail of Rs 338 crore has been tentatively established in the case.

The liquor policy for 2021-22 was put into effect by the Delhi administration on 17th November 2021, however, it was cancelled at the end of September 2022 due to accusations of corruption. According to the agencies, the new regulation led to monopolisation and gave economic advantages to people who weren’t eligible for liquor licenses.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAam Aadmi Party scam; AAP scam; Kejriwal scam
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

ISIS Ballari module’s plan to trigger IED blasts foiled: NIA arrests 8 terrorists, explosives, weapons, and documents exposing terror plan seized

ANI -

Gyanvapi survey: ASI files sealed report in Varanasi court regarding the survey of the controversial site

OpIndia Staff -

After banning animal sacrifice at Shyama Mai Temple, the next target may be Maa Kali’s narmund mala: How this Sanatana tradition differs from Bakrid

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

‘Hamid Ansari used to help gangster Mukhtar Ansari despite being the Vice President’: BJP MLA Sushil Singh

राहुल पाण्डेय -

‘Bali tradition is practiced since ancient times’: Giriraj Singh asks if restrictions on sacrifices at Shyama Mai temple extend to Bakrid

OpIndia Staff -

Adhir Ranjan, A Raja and more: Lok Sabha suspends 33 more MPs for misconduct during Winter Session, total suspension stands at 46

ANI -

‘We are a part of Sanatan Dharma’: Descendant of Nihang, who performed Havan in 1858 at Babri structure, gets permission to organise Langar in...

OpIndia Staff -

Half of Bengal’s population will one day speak Urdu: Old video of Kolkata Mayor thanking Mamata Banerjee for making it second language goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Ashok Gehlot ruined Rajasthan’s economy, left a debt of Rs 5.37 lakh crore on the state, failed to boost GDP

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and recruiter Habibullah alias Khan Baba killed by ‘unknown gunmen’ in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com